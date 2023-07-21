Home » The boy who admitted to shooting in Ribnikara was playing the game Valorant | Info
World

by admin
The boy who admitted that he shot in “Ribnikara” said that he played the extremely violent game “Vlaorant”.

Source: Espresso/Tamara Trajković/private archive

He also shared that he also played a gamewhich is very popular and extremely violent, which is called “Valorant”. The game is designed as a “shooter” and in it there are teams of five players who attack and kill each other. The boy’s friends previously said that he played games all the time and that he knew every map by heart.

By the way, research has shown that as many as 80 percent of all Valorant players experienced online abuse from their teammates at some point during the game. Online abuse was reflected in verbal harassment, swearing and death threats.

“I don’t know those (people) I played with,” the boy said during questioning. During the testimony in the proceedings against his father, the boy said that there were no special rules in the house. He also said that there was no punishment, apart from the mild penalty of confiscating the phone.

00:47 WHAT VERDICT CAN WE EXPECT FOR THE POND MASSACRE? Experts unraveled the legal issues: Parents are preparing a collective lawsuit! Source: Kurir television

