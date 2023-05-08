Home » The boy who committed the Vračar massacre keeps asking doctors one question Info
World

According to reports, the boy who is suspected of having committed the massacre at the school in Vračar keeps asking if he is popular on the networks.

Source: Espresso/Tamara Trajković/private archive

The 13-year-old boy, who is suspected of having committed the massacre at the school in Vračar, was never interested in the victims, the only thing that matters to him is whether he became popular because of his mindless act. “Are they talking about me, am I the king of the networks?”, these are allegedly the only questions that the boy (13) appoints the staff of the Clinic for Neurology and Psychiatry for Children and Youthwhere he has been housed since he killed eight schoolmates and a guard last Wednesday, Republika reports.

As revealed by a source from the institution where he was imprisoned, he never took an interest in the students, showed an iota of compassion after all, the only thing he cares about is how popular he is. “He asks at least once every day what is happening outside, do they talk about him, what do they say, especially on social networks. Some excitement keeps him going, he still does He’s not even aware of what he’s done.” says the interlocutor.

The boy is under the watchful eye of the staff. Upon his arrival, he was interviewed by the doctor’s council, and in the previous days he had examinations. However, it still doesn’t show no signs of remorse for killing his schoolmates, as he did not do during his testimony. Let us remind you that the boy had been preparing the ferocious plan for a whole month, as he himself stated, and what was shown by the examination of his phone. As it was established, Frn searched the Criminal Code of Serbia on the Internet to investigate whether children can be held criminally responsible. Since he is turning 14 in July, he accelerated the whole plan. Also, as it was established, the night before the mass murder, he watched an American blockbuster about a massacre at a school in America.

(WORLD/Republika)

