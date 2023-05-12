The boy who shot at the school could not stand defeat | Info

The boy (13), who admitted that he shot at the elementary school “Vladislav Ribnikar”, could not bear defeat.

The boy (13), who admitted that he shot at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” elementary school, never liked the students who were better than him and constantly tried to be the first in the shift. According to experts, the competitive spirit and the need to do everything without mistakes led the boy to shoot up at school. On that occasion, eight students and a school guard were killed, and six children and a history teacher were wounded.

As it turns out, during his childhood, the boy always argued with his peers who would beat him in a game, if they got better grades than him, if they had more points than him on the test or if they told a better joke than him. The source claims that the boy did not admit defeat and that they treated him like that at home. He was always expected to be the best, which is why he was under pressure.

Mina Zirojević, a member of the Council of Parents at “Vladislav Ribnikar” Primary School, points out that the boy was never discussed at council meetings, but that he is known as a “rebel”. “The boy who killed eight students and a security guard at this school last Wednesday was never discussed in meetings, nor was there any indication that he would commit such a terrible crime.. From students who knew him, I could hear that his behavior was normal for children of that age, but that he often fought with children who were better than him in a certain class. And just these days it is said that this is exactly the reason for all this and that no one from that shift mistreated him,” Zirojević points out.

The interlocutor adds that the children are still in fear and that they worry about the condition of the injured students. He states that the children are afraid that the boy will be released soon because they know that he cannot be held accountable before the law. Experts believe that the boy’s desire to be the best in everything and the fact that he could hardly bear the success of other children are some of the main motives for shooting at school and removing those “who are better than him”.

According to them, due to such a way of growing up, as well as the character itself, the parents should have sought professional help on time. Neuropsychiatrist prof. Dr. Slavica Đukić Dejanović says that this is a boy who is a perfectionist by nature, who does not know defeat and with whom there is no room for even the slightest mistake.

“From what we heard about him, from the things he liked, from the choices of games, movies, grades and success at school, we see that he is a child with great ambitions, goals, special education and innate values.. In his thinking and his works, he is a perfectionist, whether it is about studying, playing, grades, lifestyle… But also very impulsive. And that’s why he didn’t tolerate anyone being better than him. We also see that he didn’t have great communication with his peers, and apparently not even with his environment. This is a child who had goals and blindly strove to achieve them. Now the only question is how far these planned successes were by his will or completely imposed by his family, society, and environment“, says professor Đukić Dejanović.

Director of the University Clinical Center of Serbia (UKCS) prof. Dr. Milika Ašanin states that the three injured at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” school are still being treated at this institution. “One student is still in serious condition. The injured girl, who is housed at the Children’s Clinic in Tiršova, is still in danger. Also, six patients who were sent from Mladenovac and Smederevo are in intensive care,” Ašanin said.

