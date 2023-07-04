The Boys in the Car version with Nahel M.

French newspapers issued the version of the two people who were in the car with Nahel M., the seventeen year old who was killed on June 27 by a policeman in Nanterre, a city on the western outskirts of Paris.

That day Nahel M. was driving a car in which two other people were. Police initially said the vehicle was heading towards two officers on motorcycles with the intention of running them down. But a 50-second video circulated on social media and verified by several French newspapers denied this version and showed that one of the two policemen had looked out the window of the car (a yellow Mercedes AMG) on the driver’s side and had begun to argue animatedly with Nahel M. aiming his gun at close range.

Terrible images in Nanterre. The police can only shoot if absolutely necessary. However, no life seems to be in danger on this video. Hit and run is punishable by 3 years imprisonment and a fine of €75,000, not summary execution. pic.twitter.com/rsDdqgqAuS — David Guiraud (@GuiraudInd) June 27, 2023

Fouad (the name is fictitious) is 17 years old like Nahel M. and was sitting in the front seat. On Monday, July 3, he was heard for four hours by the Inspectorate General of State Police (IGPN) as a witness in the investigation opened for voluntary homicide against the policeman who shot him. Fouad actually confirmed the version that he had already anticipated to the press, in particular to The Parisianand which he had then directly told on social networks.

Fouad he said that the car he was in with his friends had been loaned to them and that none of them had used drugs or alcohol. After being stopped by the officers, the tones between them and the policemen would have risen very quickly and the two policemen, he said, would have taken turns hitting Nahel M. with the butts of their weapons. According to his statements, the policeman who was next to Nahel M. would have said “Don’t move or I’ll put a bullet in your head”, while the second policeman would have shouted at his colleague: “Shoot him”. Also according to Fouad at that point Nahel M. would have been hit for the third time with the butt of the pistol and would have released the brake pedal, causing the car to restart. At that moment the policeman closest to Nahel M., as seen in the video, shot him in the chest.

Fouad also said he panicked and feared the police would shoot him too.

In an article published on Monday evening the newspaper The Parisian wrote that he received a written message from the third occupant of the car, Adam (the name is fictitious): he is 14 years old and was sitting in the back seat of the car driven by Nahel M. According to his father, Adam was going at school when Nahel M., his friend, had offered to accompany him: “My son didn’t know that Nahel didn’t have a driving license, or that he was still a minor.”

That day Adam had therefore sat in the back seat of the car because the front one was already occupied by Fouad. When the two policemen stopped the Mercedes, Nahel M. would have refused to comply, but the car would still have remained stuck in a nearby traffic jam. At that point the two officers, who had gotten off their motorbikes, had reached it and then positioned themselves on the left side, that of the driver. According to Adam’s account, they aimed their guns at Nahel and kicked him three times. He would have tried to “protect his head” and one of the two policemen would have told him, again according to what Adam reported, “that he was going to put a bullet in his head”.

Nahel M. then let go of the brakes, «definitely in panic, trying to protect himself», again according to the story of the fourteen-year-old: «The car went on by itself. It was automatic. And the policeman told his colleague to shoot. And the shot went off.” Adam also says that after being shot, Nahel M. would have said: “He’s crazy, he shot.”

The Mercedes would eventually accelerate sharply, before hitting a post. Nahel M. died a few minutes later, despite some attempts at resuscitation, while the other two people in the car were not injured. Adam managed to get out and was immediately arrested. The Parisian he says that during his testimony Adam allegedly also stated that the policeman who hadn’t fired would have scolded his colleague, telling him that “he shouldn’t have fired because they were about to make another checkpoint a little further on”.

