The Breeders celebrate anniversary with J Mascis (Dinosaur Jr.)

In honor of the thirtieth anniversary reissue of “Last Splash” which just came out this Friday, the band has recorded a new version of the single, “Divine Hammer”, with vocals from the original recording sessions of J. Mascis, frontman of the indie rock band Dinosaur Jr. In addition, the song It is accompanied by a video clip directed by Sabrina Nichols, with that fusion of black and white and animation in electric colors.

Already at the time of launch “Last Splash” It immediately became an alternative rock classic, reaching platinum status in the United Kingdom and the United States, and becoming a reference album of the nineties. That is why on the occasion of this celebration all the details have been taken care of and the album has been remastered from the original analog tapes, which were previously believed lost. In this process, two unreleased songs have also been released, “Divine Mascis” and “Go Man Go”. The reissue contains two 12” and 45 rpm vinyl records, as well as an exclusive 12” record recorded on one side that contains the two recovered songs.

