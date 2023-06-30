The Breeders celebrate thirty years of “Last Splash”

After reaching the time Platinum status in the United Kingdom and the United States and considered one of the best independent rock albums of the nineties, “Last Splash” now celebrates its 30th anniversary with two very special gifts: the release of the previously unreleased song “Go Man Go” and a special edition remastered from the original analog tapes which were believed to be lost.

“Last Splash (The 30th Anniversary Original Analog Edition)” will hit the market on September 22 as a double vinyl record 12-inch album, plus an exclusive 12-inch single-sided disc featuring the forgotten singles “Go Man Go” (co-written by Kim with Black Francis) and “Divine Mascis” (cover of “Divine Hammer” featuring vocals from J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr.). The late designer’s iconic cover design Vaughan Oliver has been reinvented by its partner Chris Bigg.

On the other hand, “Go Man Go” is now available and includes a video clip directed by Brandon Weaver of Ironwig Studios. This is one of the two new songs that have been recovered and that will not leave fans indifferent. They are also accompanied by a tour that will have its starting point in September around the United States and will have the participation of Belly (group created by former The Breeders member Tanya Donelly), Screaming Females y Horsegirl.

The group formed by Kim Deal y Kelly Deal con Josephine Wiggs y Jim Macpherson celebrates in this way the three decades of the album that instantly became a classic alternative rock and whose single “Cannonball” brought them massive success.