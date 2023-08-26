The Brics Economic Group Expands: Six New Members Joining in 2024

The Brics economic group, which consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has admitted six new states as members during its XV summit, held in Johannesburg, South Africa. Starting from January 2024, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, and Iran will join the bloc. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the Brics group, which originally formed in 2006 and expanded in 2011 with the inclusion of South Africa.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel applauded the expansion and acknowledged the bloc’s unquestionable authority. However, despite his efforts, Cuba was unable to secure membership in the organization. The Brics received formal requests from 40 states, including Cuba, interested in joining the group. Other Latin American countries such as Venezuela, Bolivia, and Honduras also attempted to be accepted but were unsuccessful.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the host of the summit, announced that the original members had reached an agreement for the expansion of the body. He stated that guiding principles, standards, criteria, and procedures were defined to incorporate other countries. Ramaphosa emphasized that the Brics seeks to gain more weight in the international context and aspires to have the same influence as the United States and the European Union (EU). This vision is shared by countries like China and Russia, two of the founding states.

China and Russia have expressed their interest in solidifying the Brics’ influence. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who could not attend the summit due to an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court, stressed the importance of finding a single means of payment for banking transactions among the members. Meanwhile, Miguel Díaz-Canel advocated for the New Development Bank, an initiative of the Brics, which he praised as an alternative to other financial institutions that he accused of subjecting countries to submission.

The expansion of the Brics has also caught the attention of the European Union. The EU’s Foreign Ministry took note of the summit and acknowledged the important relations several European countries maintain with Brics members. However, the decision on Brics membership remains the exclusive responsibility of the member states.

Currently, the Brics group represents over 42% of the world‘s population, accounting for 23% of the gross domestic product and 18% of global trade. The recent inclusion of Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, and Iran will further strengthen the economic prowess and influence of the Brics bloc on the global stage.

