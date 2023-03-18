The leader of the League celebrates the green light of the CDM to the decree on the infrastructure that would connect Sicily and Calabria as a “historic day”. Today he magnifies a work that he defines as a “priority”, but in 2016 he said it was a “renzata” and there were “deep criticisms”. So over the years, between proposals for a referendum and promises to “employ Ilva workers”, his opinion has changed

Per Matthew Salvini it’s a “day historic” after “50 years of talking”. The Council of Ministers on Thursday evening approved the decree on the Strait of Messina bridgealbeit “subject to agreements” due to the premier’s perplexities Georgia Melons. But the leader of the Lega keep going, it already announces the start of work for the 2024 and assures that it will be “the work greenest in the world” which will guarantee work to “tens of thousands of people” and “it will be certified by the majority great engineers of the best Italian and international universities”. For this reason, Salvini always says, it will be “an absolute work safe“. Strange, because he himself has not always held such an opinion granite on the bridge over the Strait. Indeed, in 2016 when the then prime minister pushed for the connection between Calabria and Sicily Matteo RenziSalvini says: “In my opinion it doesn’t even stand up“. Now, as Minister of Transport, he says the opposite. But his metamorphosis took on various nuances During the years. He went from proposing a referendum to ask that “the rest of the infrastructural network” be fixed first. He declared that the bridge could be built but “with private money“, until marrying the “model Genova” that was so fashionable after the reconstruction of Morandi. He proposed to “employ the Ilva workers” in the works to “give them a future”. And then began the attack on the “lords of the no”, among which, however, there was also him. If it is true that the bridge over the Strait has been the subject of 50 years of chat, Salvini has contributed to feed him at least for the last 8 years. Here she is reconstruction of his metamorphosis.

2015/16. “Doubts and criticisms” – Salvini is secretary of the Lega for almost two years now, on the bridge over the Strait it seems disagree. We are in September 2015 ea Sky tg24 declares: “I have always had many doubts on the usefulness and costs of the bridge over the Strait, but it is not up to Salvini to decide. I would do referendum in Sicily and Calabria and I would ask the citizens, cost in hand, whether they want it or not”. His no to the work, however, emerges from a background inside the Carroccio. It is the end of January 2016, a source reveals toAnsa that there was the go-ahead from the Northern League secretary for the bridge over the Strait within the plan of the Lega for the revitalization and development of the South. The party press office is quick to deny: “No green light from Matteo Salvini at the bridge over the Strait. Salvini has expressed several times profound criticisms on the work”.

Fall 2016. “It doesn’t stand” – “90% of the trains in Sicily are single track and half run on diesel. Now, a normal person, in a region that has this situation, is in charge of the bridge, which in my opinion it doesn’t even stand up, or to run the trains?”. Thus speaks the leader of the League a Rai Radio1 in September 2016, responding to Renzi’s proposal, which in those months withdrew the idea of ​​building the bridge over the Strait. Salvini’s no is clear and clear: “Sicily is a wonderful land, but you know that from Trapani to Ragusa it is ten and a half hours by train. And we think about the bridge? No, I’m against it“. Also in Agora on RaiTre Salvini says: “I’m curious to see if the bridge over the Strait will remain yet another ‘married‘, in recent years Renzi has promised everything and the opposite of everything“. A destiny that now unites them, at least on the bridge over the Strait.

Regionals 2017. “Infrastructure first” – Go by another year ea November 2017 in Sicily it is time to campagna for elections regional. Salvini on his tour in support of the centre-right candidate, Nello Musumeci, begins to blur its position. On 2 November in Taormina he said: “If the bridge project over the Strait is standing and brings an advantage to a territory, I am favorable. But first there is fix the rest of the infrastructure network: railways, ports, airports and roads, which are in inhumane conditions”. A concept that the leader of the League also reiterates in Catania: “If I had to think about large infrastructures prima I would think about fixing regular infrastructure such as roads and railways”. Salvini must hold off Silvio Berlusconiwhich in the meantime has once again announced the construction of the bridge over the Strait.

2020. The turn: “It’s useful for me” – After years of silence, coincided with his commitment to Keep them in mind in the Conte 1 government, the 2020 it is the period in which Salvini completes the spin decisive. We start in February: “If, as we discussed with President Musumeci, the bridge over the Strait can be done with private money I don’t see where the problem is.” However, the fairy tale of the opera with private funds did not last long. In May, the leader of the League declared: “If Italy decides to build the bridge over the Strait, which per me serve, we have to be able to do it”. And then another turning point: “Yes, absolutely yes”, he replies to journalists who ask him if the construction of the bridge over the Strait of Messina is included in the Carroccio infrastructure plan. We are in June. Shortly thereafter, on 3 August 2020, the new Morandi bridge will be inaugurated. And the “model Genoa” becomes Salvini’s mantra: “In Genoa, a bridge was built in one year. As? Complying with procurement law? No, with a Commissioner, a mayor: zero bribes, zero deaths ”, he says in an interview with Nicola Porro. In October he is back in Catania, but it seems different than the visit of November 2017: “The bridge over the Strait? After thirty years of talk, I think thanks to the stubbornness from the LegaSicilians and Italians will see this little one leave great miracle“.

2021. “We will employ Ilva workers” – The following year Salvini is very fast, so much so that he also brings up the industrial crisis of Taranto: “The works for the bridge would absorb 5 years of production of steelIlva“, he says in January on a visit to Palermo. In February guest a Telelombardy reiterates its promise: “Build the bridge in Sicily to connect this region to Europe e employ Ilva workers giving them a future”. It’s a little confusing about the role ofEuropean Union: “The bridge over the strait is Europe, it is development, it is growth, it is work. Hurray. Europe will help us“he says on February 17. But in March he declared: “If some works are not included in the plan for the use of European funds, it will mean that it will be financed with Italian funds”. But wasn’t it better to do it with money private? In September Salvini is at Cernobbio and provides new explanations: “The bridge over the Strait of Messina pays for itself over three yearsSo it’s money well spent.”

2022/23. “The bridge is a priority” – Another year passes and Salvini in the electoral campaign this time the battle for the bridge over the Strait is headed: “The League strongly says yes. More work for thousands of people, less pollution in our sea, an extraordinary image of Italian skill in the world”. The result of the election gives him the keys of the ministry of transport and Infrastructure, so for the leader of the League now the bridge over the Strait is no longer a “renzata” but is a “priority“. “For the next 5 years my goal is to unlock, speed up, finance and clean up” to “overcome the lords of the no“, assures Salvini. That his no he forgot. Indeed, now he magnifies the work: “It will be the most green in the world“, he says last November 12. In February, after the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey, Salvini says: “I can disassemble one of the fake news that they put around, for example that the bridge over the Strait of Messina can never be built because it is Seismic zone. There is not no risk“. After the go-ahead from the Council of Ministers for the decree, Salvini sets the start date for the works: “I now, by the summer of 2024, from schedule I intend to get the executive project approved and start the works by summer 2024“. She declares it to Rai Radio1the same radio which 7 years ago said that the bridge “in my opinion it doesn’t even stand up“.