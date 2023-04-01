The third edition of Brisa Festival will be held throughout the month of julio and will have as main scenarios the La Malagueta Bullring y The Botanical Garden of the Conception. Among the featured artists we will find Chambao, Macaco, Love Of Lesbian, DePedro, Carlos Sadness, Shinova, Soleá Morente, Elefantes, Lagartija Nick and many others.

The Brisa organization has programmed more than forty shows with the aim of improving the national music scene and giving space to local talent. Throughout the month of July, bands from Malaga and Andalusia will take their projects to all corners of the city with “Breeze in your neighborhood”, an event that vindicates the quality of the region’s cultural scene. The concerts will take place at the Eduardo Ocón Auditorium, Teatinos, Huelin or El Palo.

In a nod to the 2021 event, the Brisa Festival recovers the magical setting of the Botanical Garden of La Concepciónwhich will host the live cycle of Soleá Morente, Elefantes, Lagartija Nick, El Jose, Melifluo, The Red Room, Alba La Merced, Santero and the Boys and American Blonde the days July 6, 7 and 8.

The end of the party will come 21 and 22 of the same month in the La Malagueta Bullring. Chambao will offer an exclusive concert back to its origins with At Mari as master of ceremonies. The Malaga public will also be able to enjoy the energy of Monkey, the poetic lyrics of Love Of Lesbian, the musicality of From Pedro, as well as the actions of Carlos Sadness, Shinova, Julia Martin y Rosario the Tremendous.

Another of the great novelties of the Brisa Festival 2023 will be the “Brisa Studio”, a day of conferences, training and meetings. It will be developed in collaboration with the Digital Content Hub the days July 13 and 14. The end of each course will conclude with live shows.