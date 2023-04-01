Home World The Brisa festival will have more than forty concerts
World

The Brisa festival will have more than forty concerts

by admin
The Brisa festival will have more than forty concerts

The third edition of Brisa Festival will be held throughout the month of julio and will have as main scenarios the La Malagueta Bullring y The Botanical Garden of the Conception. Among the featured artists we will find Chambao, Macaco, Love Of Lesbian, DePedro, Carlos Sadness, Shinova, Soleá Morente, Elefantes, Lagartija Nick and many others.

The Brisa organization has programmed more than forty shows with the aim of improving the national music scene and giving space to local talent. Throughout the month of July, bands from Malaga and Andalusia will take their projects to all corners of the city with “Breeze in your neighborhood”, an event that vindicates the quality of the region’s cultural scene. The concerts will take place at the Eduardo Ocón Auditorium, Teatinos, Huelin or El Palo.

In a nod to the 2021 event, the Brisa Festival recovers the magical setting of the Botanical Garden of La Concepciónwhich will host the live cycle of Soleá Morente, Elefantes, Lagartija Nick, El Jose, Melifluo, The Red Room, Alba La Merced, Santero and the Boys and American Blonde the days July 6, 7 and 8.

The end of the party will come 21 and 22 of the same month in the La Malagueta Bullring. Chambao will offer an exclusive concert back to its origins with At Mari as master of ceremonies. The Malaga public will also be able to enjoy the energy of Monkeythe poetic lyrics of Love Of Lesbianthe musicality of From Pedroas well as the actions of Carlos Sadness, Shinova, Julia Martin y Rosario the Tremendous.

See also  The U.S. and the Philippines fully restore military agreement to point at the CCP | South China Sea | VFA

Another of the great novelties of the Brisa Festival 2023 will be the “Brisa Studio”, a day of conferences, training and meetings. It will be developed in collaboration with the Digital Content Hub the days July 13 and 14. The end of each course will conclude with live shows.

Brisa Festival is a solidarity festival for the benefit of the Red Cross and with the support of the Malaga City Council, the Malaga Provincial Council and various sponsoring entities. You can buy tickets and check their activities poster in this same link.

You may also like

Vivicittà Palermo, over 400 participants in the Race...

Udinese – Tomorrow we take the field /...

Music takes center stage at Torino Comics: concerts,...

Cultivation of plants that brings a good profit...

United in pain and in the Resurrection

Tariff reductions, extension for telephone offers

Udinese market – Europe crazy for Beto /...

the master pedophile framed by hidden cameras in...

Armenians announced that they will arrest Putin Info

Quantum Break Coming Soon to Game Pass; IP...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy