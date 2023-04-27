The British antitrust authority has blocked the acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard by Microsoft

On Wednesday the Competition and Market Authority (CMA) – the British antitrust authority, which is responsible for guaranteeing competition on the market – He has decided to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, one of the most famous video game companies in the world.

The CMA said the acquisition would limit competition in the video game industry, and especially those in the cloud (which can be played online without owning a physical or digital copy). Microsoft has long had an important presence in the video game industry thanks to its Xbox consoles, and in recent years it has begun to invest more and more in games in cloud, which can also be played on PC, where the company has a dominant position thanks to its Windows operating system, the most popular in the world.

Activision Blizzard is best known for series Call of Duty e World of Warcraft and according to the CMA, an acquisition of it by Microsoft would excessively strengthen the latter.

Blocking the CMA does not completely prevent the operation from being carried out, but makes it significantly more difficult. In fact, the Federal Trade Commission, the US government agency that deals with consumer protection and privacy, will decide on the acquisition, given that both Microsoft and Activision Blizzard are based in the United States. However, the Federal Trade Commission will take into account the opinion of the CMA, as well as that of the antitrust authority of the European Union, which in turn is investigating the operation. Microsoft and Activision Blizzard have already announced that they will appeal the British decision.

