From the 40th floor of one of the skyscrapers of Cabot Squarein Canary Wharf, the financial heart of London, the view over the city is breathtaking: in front stands the gigantic dome of the O2 Arena, the huge concert hall on the banks of the Thames. Among the investment bankers of Barclays who had gathered around the table in the elegant meeting room decorated with modern art paintings at the end of September, the atmosphere was less exciting. Even then, concern was spreading: the real economy of the United Kingdom was struggling. “All of our customers. large and small companies are in trouble” admitted one of the poppies of the English bank.

Two months later, bankers’ concern turned to fear and corporate distress turned into recession. Just turn around in central London to touch it with your hand: extraordinary “mid-season” sales are flocking everywhere, a very rare phenomenon that signals a drastic drop in consumption. A historic department store like Fortnum & Mason has been sending out promotions to “advertise” Christmas for two months. M&S supermarkets expect a drop of between 8 and 10% in consumption for Christmas: all suppliers of sweets for the holidays have reduced production for delivery by 20% in November. The crisis, from the street, has also risen to the upper floors of those same skyscrapers in Canary Wharf.

Long live Austerity (or maybe No)

With a country that, at the gates of Christmas, is decreasing (anything but happy), embrace Austerityas did the new one Governo at Rishi Sunakthe first Indian in history in Downing Street, looks like a self-defeating choice. Certainly there was to reassure the markets after the bungling of the bankrupt government Liz Trussthe shortest, which had sent the Pound plummeting, caused the spread to soar, so as to force the Bank of England to an emergency relief, by buying Gilts, the British government bonds. With a public debt that has jumped to 100% of GDP since after Covid and has no intention of moving from there, there was a need for a cure for the economy of Re Carlo III.Except that the cure, made up of tax increases and reductions in loans (less Gilt issues), risks killing the horse instead of bringing it back to strength. Austerity, on the other hand, is almost never the best recipe when a country has to deal with the economic crisis and citizens who don’t spend. For weeks, economists in the United Kingdom have been perplexed: it was necessary to recover the lost trust, which is not easy, but to pursue the dogma of “financial stability”, a new secular divinity, centuries of political tradition and the economy are sacrificed on the altar real, with effects that will in turn have repercussions on “financial stability” itself.

Watch out for the Pound

In recent days, the Pound, the most sensitive thermometer of the country’s solidity, had risen to 1.20 against the Dollar after collapsing to an all-time low of parity with the greenback in the terrible days of the Truss-Kwarteng duo. But the newfound settlement risks being lost again: if the new government wanted to give a signal, the Budget law announced at lunchtime on 17 November does not seem to be the right recipe for bringing the country back up. And least of all the one to attract investors, is the comment of various observers. For days there has been much debate among economists as to whether Austerity is the correct path. A large slice of the “market” is against restrictive measures, in a phase of already creeping recession. Dantesque retribution, precisely that City that disapproved of Liz Truss, the same ones who applauded the new prime minister Sunak, as a man of finance, and therefore sensitive to stability, are now paying the price of an economic policy that is all too loyal to financial orthodoxy, which preaches rigor and public finances in order. The City, among the few to applaud the financial “tears and blood”, likes a clean, well-kept and well-kept convent, but if the price to pay is friars who are starving, perhaps it is not worth it. More than fiscal consolidation, the UK needs a strong stimulus to growth.

Banks in crisis, goodbye bonuses

2022 will end as a horrible year for Finance, the country’s main industry. The economic crisis in the UK, between the impact of the war in Ukraine, South American inflation, and the high cost of living, is halving the business of the City’s banks. Investment Banking divisions of all giants in London suffer an average decline of 50%, reveals a banker on condition of anonymity: “Nobody does extraordinary operations, everyone is standing still waiting to understand what happens”. For the banks, who live off the loans fee (commissions) on operations and consulting, is a Very poor Christmas. And so the famous-notorious bankers’ bonuses, which Truss wanted to liberalize, will in fact be non-existent next year: new operations are effectively stopped. Reality has surpassed political promises on the right: next spring when the banks will have to distribute the coveted 5-figure premiums for the previous year, there will be nothing. Removing the roof, in the absence of a house, has a very mocking taste. In hindsight, and a little even before, it would have been better to put a minimum bonus guarantee.

City fires

Indeed, some banks are starting to cut staff because business is down. The flight from London of the bankers feared for Brexit has never (until now) happened: Less than 5% of the bankers working in the City have been displaced to the mainland. And the bankers themselves admit that the ban on being able to follow European clients from the London offices, the famous financial passport never approved between the EU and the UK, is more theoretical than practical. Back six years, in the now distant 2016, when the British, with a narrow majority, but still a majority, chose to leave the European Union, all the banks, terrified of ending up broke with a country outside the Single Market, prepared contingency plans, to be used in the event of an exit without a parachute (such as then it actually was). Curiously, no banker has lost his job because of Brexit, in London. In the hot autumn of 2022, banks are starting to lay off due to the general economic crisis.