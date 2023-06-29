The British Court of Appeal has declared the government’s plan to transfer migrant people from the UK to Rwanda illegal

The British Court of Appeal, the second highest court in England and Wales, he has declared the UK government’s plan for the transfer of migrants who have illegally entered British territory to Rwanda is illegal. The plan had been approved by the government of former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson following an agreement with the Rwandan government. It requires the UK to pay Rwanda to take care of migrants for as long as it takes to decide whether to give them refugee status. Even the current Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has repeatedly said he wants to proceed with the implementation of the plan.

However, until now, the transfers of migrants to Rwanda have never been implemented. The first flight that was supposed to send migrants to Rwanda, scheduled for June 14, had been blocked following a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights. The court ruled that one of the asylum-seekers to be transferred, a man who fled Iraq, would suffer an irreparable violation of his rights if he were taken to Rwanda.

After an appeal by the British government, the UK’s High Court of Justice, the court of first instance for England and Wales, declared the plan legal in December. In the meantime, however, various associations supporting the rights of asylum seekers had in turn filed an appeal to stop the application of the plan. It is probable that now the British government will appeal to the Supreme Court, for the last degree of judgement.

