The British descend from European rockets: Copernicus costs too much (but is tempting)

Listen to the audio version of the article

The British descend from European rockets. The “space” version of the Brexit see the UK more outside than inside by Copernicusil European Earth Observation Project.

after thegoodbye to the European Unionas of January 2020, the UK was ex officio excluded from the EU space programme, the world‘s most ambitious low-orbit satellite system. He should return, but participation is increasingly in doubt with the EU and UK negotiating over the financial contribution of the British. In addition to Copernicus, the UK has also exited from leading scientific research projects Horizon and the nuclear program Euratomdue to its dispute with the bloc on post-Brexit trade deals for Northern Ireland.

The Windsor Accord does not resolve

The issue appeared to be settled in February, when London and Brussels signed theWindsor Accordcomplete with a state trip of Ursula von der Leyen in London, including greeting with new Re Carlo III, which solved the Ulster knot and removed a major obstacle in UK-EU relations. But to rejoin Copernicus, the UK must either rejoin all three European programmes, or accept exclusion from all of them as part of the wider post-Brexit deal with the EU in 2020. The crux has little to do with the science and much, instead, with money.

The European satellite program may be cutting-edge, but it also costs a lot: 5.4 billion euros from 2021 to 2027. To return, the premier Rishi Sunak should pay 750 million poundsa very high figure that is coveted by the EU, which would thus find funding for the project by re-embarking the United Kingdom, but which would find the disfavor of British voters, who have chosen Brexit also to no longer finance Brussels with taxpayers’ money.

Alternative costs and programs

Moreover, in these two years outside the project, the United Kingdom has lost key Copernicus contracts and last November diverted 200 million of the 750 to other domestic space programsin open competition. Of these, 80 million were used to finance the the British version of Copernicuswhile another 120 million was used to increase its contribution to theEuropean Space Agency (ESA), which is independent of the EU. There are, however, also strong opposing interests that are instead pushing for a return: some of the largest companies in the British space industry, such as BAE Systemsare in favor of re-entering the programme, especially as a major Copernicus tender is due later this year.

If the UK has not signed up by then, its space industry will be excluded from the tender. Everything is played out on bargaining, politics, costs: the United Kingdom wants its annual contributions to the Horizon research program to be reduced because late entry has diminished its value for British academics. Before its exclusion, between 2021 and 2027 it was expected to finance approx €15 billion of the €95.5 billion budget. The EU is willing to make some discounts, but not enough for the British government which should justify the return to the EU space programs in front of its electors.