The British government puts a big financial move!Wide-scale deregulation will improve industry competitiveness



News from the Financial Associated Press on December 10 (Editor Zhao Hao)On Friday (December 9), local time, the British government announced a package of financial regulatory reform plans, saying that more than 30 programs will reduce unnecessary regulations, improve the competitiveness of the industry, and accelerate future economic growth.

Taken together, the proposals include changes to the rules governing short selling, how companies go public, the balance sheets of insurance companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs), as well as the repeal of some old rules that were introduced when Britain was trying to join the European Union.

In addition, the British government is scheduled to update the green finance strategy in 2023, and to bring ESG rating providers into the regulatory scope for consultation in the first quarter of next year. In addition to this, the government will also hold consultations with the Bank of England on a central bank digital currency in the coming weeks.

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt called the above package the “Edinburgh Reform”, with the goal of making the UK the most open, dynamic and competitive global financial center in the world.

Hunt said that the Edinburgh reform provides a flexible local regulatory system for the UK after Brexit, which is in the interests of British people and British companies.

Hunt added that the British government will change or abolish hundreds of pages of EU financial services regulatory laws. “We will go further and reform cumbersome EU laws that hinder the growth of industries such as digital technology.”

Deregulation is controversial

There is a growing perception that Britain is less financially competitive as a result of Brexit. Researchers at the London School of Economics also pointed out earlier this year that financial services in the UK would be among the industries most affected by Brexit. This has made attracting foreign investment and boosting economic growth a top priority for the government.

However, some voices believe that the “Edinburgh reform” may bring financial risks. Labor MP Tulip Siddiq wrote on social media that the “race to the bottom” reforms would lead to more financial instability.

The race to the bottom refers to the deregulation of the business environment and the reduction of tax rates by the government, with the aim of increasing the economic vitality and investment attractiveness of the respective countries or regions.

John Vickers, the former chairman of the Independent Commission on Banking (ICB), also warned in an open letter that special treatment for the financial services sector would instead hurt it, as it did 15 years ago – during the 2007/08 financial crisis.

In response, Hunt said, “We will not forget the lessons of 2008, but at the same time we must recognize that banks’ balance sheets are much stronger today than they were then.”