“The British government’s plan to deport migrants to Rwanda is illegal”: the sentence of the Court of Appeal of London

A sentence that overturns the verdict of the British High Court and deals a severe blow to the executive of Rishi Sunak and to the bill known as Illegal Migration Bill introduced to stop landings on English coasts. There London Court of Appeal declared illegal the hotly contested plan to deport migrants in Rwanda wanted by the British government, within its draconian grip on irregular immigration, for the transfer of quotas of asylum seekers in Africa for dissuasive purposes, overturning the previous verdict of thehigh cut.

The verdict – Comes to the outcome of a four-day hearing in April in an appeal against a high court decision last April that it was lawful to transfer Rwanda some asylum seekers to review their applications directly in the African country rather than in the UK. The illegal immigration bill, technically pending approval in parliamentstates that all the applicants asylum arriving by “irregular means” could risk being forcibly moved into Rwanda. Among others, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) also sided against the December sentence, according to which Rwanda has a record of human rights violations of refugees who were in its territory.

The government’s hard line – Widely debated and contested by public opinion and associations, the plan had always been defended by Downing Street, and in early April the British Home Secretary and advocate of the hard line towards migrants, His her Bravermanhad reiterated that Rwanda was a safe country during a BBC broadcast: in that case she had been reminded of the evidence presented by Unhcr according to which, precisely in Rwanda, 12 Congolese refugees they had been killed by police in 2018.”The High Courtexpert judges, examined i details of our agreement with the Rwanda and considered it to be a Safe country and that our agreements are legitimate“, underlined the minister. The Rwanda has “a track record of successful resettlement and integration of refugees or applicants asylum“, he then added.

Cost controversy – In recent days, a new controversy over the controversial plan had also mounted of deportationin this case on the costs that the executive should bear to carry this forward initiative: we talk about 169 thousand pounds (196 thousand euros) for the transfer of an individual immigrant from United Kingdom al Rwanda, as revealed by the Interior Ministry itself. Precisely on these data a question and answer was triggered within the majority party between the conservative deputy Caroline Nokespresident of the Commission for Equal Opportunities of the House of Commonsthat the costs of the plan exceed the benefits, e Braverman. The latter defended the transfer in Rwandacontained within the bill known as Illegal Migration Billand urged i parliamentary to approve it as it represents the only valid solution to stop the you land on the English coasts, after last year’s record numbers, and counter the action of people traffickers “reporting equilibrium our asylum system”. There controversy comes in a very important week for the approval of the measure spearhead of the Conservative government driven by Rishi Sunak which already sees many critics among the members of the House of Lords called to comment on it.

Europe – The restriction proposed by the British government – ​​which envisaged, where possible, the movement of “illegal migrants” to third countries such as Rwanda or their repatriation, not without precluding them the possibility of applying for asylum in the Kingdom or the request for other human rights of base – was over in April in the sights of European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourgwho decided to look into the appeal filed by an Iraqi asylum seeker against London to avoid being deported to Rwanda. In the appeal the man stated that if he were to be transferred to Rwandacould not do one asylum request. It also posed the risk of detention in conditions not in line with the standards standard international. His deportation would therefore violate Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights which establishes that no one can be subjected to ill-treatment and torture. Now it will be up to London to explain to the ECtHR – whose decision has yet to arrive – why the man would not risk seeing his rights violated if deported.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

