The British media asked “what China wants from Latin America” ​​in a strange way, and the New Zealand media responded brightly

Zhang Jiangping

[Global Network Report]”China wants mutual respect, mutual benefit and win-win results. That’s it, that’s all.” Facing a British media report “Yin and Yang Strangeness” asking “What does China want from Latin America and the Caribbean”, a New Zealand media person An Boran posted on Twitter on the 18th, making such an answer.

An Boran, data map, source: A screenshot of the video posted by An Boran on social platforms on April 28

On the same day, Ambrose retweeted a link to an article published on the website of the British “The Economist” weekly magazine 4 days ago. Its title was “What China wants from Latin America and the Caribbean”. The relationship between the countries in the region is briefly analyzed.

The article first mentioned that at the end of the last century and the beginning of this century, China had almost no trade with Latin American countries. Today, China has surpassed the United States to become the largest trading partner in South America and the second largest trading partner in almost all regions of Latin America. The article claimed that the relationship between China and Latin America “seems to be changing” and that “in terms of geopolitics, Latin America is also becoming more and more useful to China.”

The article went on to exaggerate reports on the so-called “China‘s construction of ‘monitoring facilities’ in Cuba” and hype China‘s investments and loans to Latin American countries. , and Honduras and other countries have “severed diplomatic relations” with Taiwan and established diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China in recent years.

The Cuban side refuted the so-called “China‘s monitoring in Cuba” by the US media, and the White House also expressed skepticism. Wang Wenbin, spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on the 9th of this month that it is well known that spreading rumors and slander is a common tactic of the United States, and wanton interference in the internal affairs of other countries is the patent of the United States. The United States is also the strongest “Matrix” in the world and a veritable “monitoring power”. The U.S. should reflect on itself and do more to improve U.S.-Cuba relations and benefit regional peace and stability, not the opposite.

Regarding the so-called rumors of China‘s “debt trap”, the spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs also responded in March this year that some people took the opportunity to hype the so-called “debt trap” and “opaque loans” in China, and we will never accept it.

The Economist article concludes by claiming that “China tends to avoid provoking the United States and engages mainly with South America rather than Central America and the Caribbean (except Cuba), but China’s growing The need to cooperate with Latin American countries on mineral resources such as lithium and copper means that the relationship between the two parties may deepen.”

Regarding the above content, An Boran wrote when reposting this article on the 18th, “‘What does China want from a certain country?’ I will answer this question for The Economist now: China wants mutual respect, mutual benefit and mutual benefit.” Win. That’s it, that’s all. I think The Economist can fire all their political analysts now.”

Regarding China‘s cooperation with Latin American and Caribbean countries, the spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs once stated that China has always adhered to the concepts of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, win-win cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, and carried out economic and trade cooperation with Latin American and Caribbean countries on the basis of respecting each other’s needs and interests. practical cooperation in other fields. The executive secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean published an article in the “People’s Daily” in June this year, stating that cooperation between Latin America and China in the field of infrastructure construction has achieved fruitful results. More and more countries in the region welcome Chinese companies to undertake large-scale infrastructure projects in their countries. The types of projects involved in the cooperation between the two parties are also becoming more and more diverse, ranging from energy projects to telecommunications, transportation, health and other fields. The article also stated that the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative is effectively connected with the development strategies of Latin American countries, adding vitality to the economic development and social progress of the joint construction countries, providing assistance to the economic integration of Latin America and the Caribbean, and has been widely recognized by all parties in the region. support.