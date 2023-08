The British Museum in London, one of the largest and most important museums in the world, was evacuated on Tuesday morning after a man was stabbed in one of the streets surrounding the museum. The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The person suspected of stabbing him is a man who has been arrested, and almost nothing is known about at the moment. The London police have announced that there is no danger to other people and that there are suspicions that this is a terrorist act.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook