The British Parliament has approved a report against Boris Johnson by a large majority

The British Parliament has overwhelmingly approved an independent report on the so-called “Partygate”, the scandal over the parties organized in the residence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London between May 2020 and April 2021, in violation of the restrictions for the coronavirus lockdowns . The report had been known for a few days and contained confirmation that Johnson had lied to parliament when he said that all social distancing measures imposed by his government had been respected during the holidays in question.

The approval of the report will lead to the application of some punitive measures against Johnson: for example, a pass guaranteed to former MPs which allows access to certain restricted areas of parliament will be suspended. Johnson had resigned as MP in early June, after reading the contents of the preview report: if he were still in office, he would have received a 90-day suspension, one of the longest ever decided by parliament.

The report was approved with 354 votes in favor and just 7 against in the House of Commons, the main chamber of parliament: 225 MPs abstained or did not participate in the vote. Approval of the report was a given, but it was unclear by what margin it would happen. According to a calculation by BBC News 118 MPs from Johnson’s party voted in favor of the report, the Conservatives, including some party bigwigs. Among them are former prime minister Theresa May and the minister who handles relations with parliament on behalf of the government, Penny Mordaunt.

During the debate that preceded the vote, several Conservative MPs had expressed themselves in very harsh tones about Johnson and the behavior described in the report. Theresa May for example He said that approving the report would be “a small but important step in restoring people’s confidence in the members of this house and of parliament”. The debate was also attended by several members of the Conservatives who instead defended Johnson, especially among the members of the far right wing: in the end, however, they largely abstained. The Guardian he claims which according to some critics they would have done so to avoid appearing in a large minority within the party.

In recent days, commenting on the results of the investigation, Johnson had defined the committee that dealt with the report as “kangaroo court», a formula used in the Anglo-Saxon world to describe an illegal court, which jumps to hasty conclusions without examining all the evidence. Johnson had said the goal of the investigation was “to find me guilty, regardless of the facts.”

Johnson did not comment on the parliament’s vote on the report: In the same hours that members of parliament were debating it, Johnson was giving a speech at a public event organized by the International Democrat Union, an international association of right-wing parties. During the speech, Johnson appears to have described the committee that compiled the report as “biased and willfully misinformed.”

According to some commentators, the story of the report, despite its conclusion, nonetheless contributed to bringing Johnson back to the center of the British political scene in a moment of low popularity of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, expressed by the Conservatives, whose relations with Johnson have been bad for some time .

