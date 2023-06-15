The British Parliament report on Boris Johnson’s parties during the lockdowns

On Thursday in the UK the relationship of the Committee of Privileges, the commission of inquiry of the British parliament which investigated the so-called “Partygate”, the scandal surrounding the parties organized in the residence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London between May 2020 and April 2021, in violation of the restrictions introduced during the lockdowns for the coronavirus. In the newly published report, the contents of which were already partially known, it is said that the former prime minister had lied to parliament when he had declared that all the social distancing measures imposed by his government had been respected during the holidays in question.

The report also said the committee, which does not have the power to suspend MPs, would have recommended a 90-day suspension of Johnson if he was still an MP (he resigned last Friday). It is an important detail, because it is a much longer period than expected and the 10 days needed to trigger the procedure called recall petitiona collection of signatures in the MP’s constituency to remove him and organize by-elections.

Johnson had already received the report privately. By announcing his resignation last week he had disclosed part of the contents of the report, and in particular the fact that he had lied to parliament regarding compliance with the restrictions, but the publication of the dossier added new details and elements. Johnson had, for example, said he had not intentionally lied to parliament. Instead, the report says that he did it “deliberately”, with explanations and denials “so insincere as to be by their very nature deliberate attempts to deceive the committee and parliament”.

So far, in the UK parliament, the only suspension that has exceeded 90 days has been that of Labor MP Keith Vaz, who was suspended for six months in 2019 over a drug and prostitution scandal. Other than Vaz, the longest suspension lasted six weeks and involved Conservative MP Rob Roberts, who sexually harassed a member of his staff. In his report, the Committee of Privileges it was also recommended not to grant Johnson a pass to enter parliament, normally issued to all former MPs.

Commenting on the findings of the investigation, Johnson called the committee a “kangaroo court», a formula used in the Anglo-Saxon world to describe an illegal court, which jumps to hasty conclusions without examining all the evidence. Johnson said the goal of the investigation was “to find me guilty, regardless of the facts.”