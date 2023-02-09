Tips from FT Chinese Website: If you are interested in more content of FT Chinese Website, please search for “FT Chinese Website” in the Apple App Store or Google Play, and download the official application of FT Chinese Website.

On Wednesday, at Westminster Hall, a nearly 1,000-year-old British political icon, where the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was placed on public viewing last year, all British MPs (Members of the House of Lords and House of Commons) ) collectively warmly welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and gave warm applause. It was a moving scene – except for the ten days of national mourning following the Queen’s death, when have MPs ever agreed on anything? What day isn’t a debate? On what day did you show that you took the same stand?

It can support Ukraine, that is. Since Putin ordered Russia to invade Ukraine on February 24, 2022, from the prime minister, the cabinet, the parliament to the entire public, Britain has always stood behind Ukraine. Although the sanctions against Russia in support of Ukraine have caused serious economic chaos in the UK: the price of gas was once high, pushing up inflation, and then triggering strikes in various industries to demand higher wages to balance the impact of high inflation. Support for Ukraine has never retreated for a day. Of course, this has put unprecedented pressure on Sunak’s Conservative Party government-you must have both fish and bear’s paws, and both ends (supporting Ukraine and raising wages for the people) cost money.

News of this sudden visit yesterday has been kept secret until an hour before Zelensky’s plane landed at London Stansted Airport (London Stansted Airport). timing. It was reported that Zelensky had earlier arranged to go to Brussels first and then to London, but in the end it was arranged to visit London first, showing Ukraine’s high degree of affirmation of Britain’s status. Sunak broke with the norm and met him at the airport in person (usually at the gate of Downing Street).

In the past year, Zelensky has become a Western hero almost equal to Churchill. The United Kingdom is the second time he left Ukraine for a visit after visiting the White House before Christmas last year. For both the UK and Ukraine, this visit is of great significance. For the UK, this is Zelensky and Ukraine’s affirmation and gratitude for the UK’s leadership in supporting Ukraine’s just war against Putin, and it is a symbol of the UK’s continued leadership in the Western world.

For Ukraine, the visit is an extension of its tireless campaign to secure more and more advanced weapons from NATO countries. The supply of military weapons by NATO countries to Ukraine has been controversial. From Russia’s point of view, providing weapons to Ukraine is tantamount to escalating the war; from Ukraine’s point of view, NATO refuses Ukraine to become a member and refuses to provide weapons to Ukraine. Which point shows humanitarianism and support for justice? In the past year, under Zelensky’s constant and strong demands, NATO’s desire and determination to provide weapons to Ukraine seems to be slowly improving.

Not long ago, NATO countries had a long debate on whether to provide Ukraine with powerful tanks, and the protagonist of the debate was Germany. Because Germany produced the vast majority of modern heavy tanks in Europe – “Leopard 2”, of which about 2,000 were distributed in European allies. And Germany has all the export licenses for these tanks. If Germany does not agree to deliver “Leopard 2” to Ukraine, other European countries with German-made tanks will not be able to deliver German-made tanks to Ukraine.

The result of the debate was a relief to the West – Germany made it clear that it would send 14 “Leopard 2” battle tanks to Ukraine. And just a few hours after Germany announced the news, the United States also announced that it would send 31 powerful main battle tanks-M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. Britain has also agreed to send 14 Challenger 2 tanks, the British Army’s main battle tank, which is more advanced than other military tanks currently supplied to Ukraine.

In addition, Poland has promised to deliver 14 Leopard 2A tanks, Canada has delivered 4 Leopard 2s, and Finland, Sweden and Norway, which own Leopard 2s, have expressed their willingness to provide tanks to Ukraine, and Spain and Portugal have also made commitments.

Zelensky came to London, what he wants is not a tank, he wants a fighter jet! The first time I heard “Britain will start training Ukrainian fighter pilots and marines” on the Wednesday morning news, I didn’t know what to do – train pilots for what? Where does Ukraine have fighter jets? It wasn’t until Zelensky clearly stated the purpose of his visit in his speech to the British MPs – hoping that the UK would provide fighter jets – that I suddenly realized. Where is the best time and place to find the best time and place – with the warm welcome and support of all MPs, to make a request to the entire British people that Ukraine needs fighter jets. This news is estimated to have spread throughout the UK by the time this article was published. There is no need for Sunak to talk to MPs and explain various explanations to the British media. Zelensky’s interview and speech have completed the entire UK. Public persuasion PR.

It was a moving and inspiring speech that brought Ukraine and the UK together, and MPs applauded him again and again as they knew the bearded man in army green , The Ukrainian who looks sad is likely to be the future Churchill II. They collectively respect and support this Ukrainian who is like the modern “Xianglin Wife” who complains everywhere and sincerely asks for help. And this modern “Sister-in-law Xianglin” came to the right place, because Britain has the listeners and actors who fight against injustice for the weakest in the world, and is also a pioneer in fighting for freedom.

Zelensky is a modern military and political figure, brave enough to make any Western figure feel small in front of him; good at public relations and public speaking, good at finding resonance with the host country in history – he shares his Story of visiting London for the first time as Ukrainian leader in October 2020. He recalled meeting the royals, visiting Westminster and the Churchill War Rooms. Zelenskiy said he was invited to sit in a chair in the war room, and he felt something important that he only understood “now.” “Bravery takes you through the most unimaginable hardships and is rewarded with victory,” he said.

He said “thanks to the UK” for standing with Ukraine “from day one”. This is of course thanks to the then British Prime Minister Johnson. Before Russia invaded Ukraine, he did his best to communicate with Putin and try to prevent the war; before and after the war started, he always tried his best to help Ukraine. At that time, only a few countries did so Do.

When Russia’s full-scale invasion began last February, Zelensky said that Ukraine “formed a real alliance of friends” with Britain, the United States and other allies. One of the few.”

Zelensky said directly to Johnson in the crowd: “Thank you, Boris, for you to bring other people (national leaders) together (in support of Ukraine) when it seemed absolutely, absolutely impossible.” The reputation in the UK has been severely damaged by “Partygate”, but its correct judgment on major events (such as vaccination and support for Ukraine) has contributed to the fact that Britain is on the right track today.

Britain, he said, “is heading with us to the most important victory of our lifetime. After we have won it together, any aggressor will know what awaits him if he attacks the international order. Any aggressor will lose” . He added: “Victory will change the world, and that is the change the world has long needed.”

Zelensky praised Britain’s sanctions on Russia but said they must continue until the Kremlin could no longer fully fund its war on Ukraine.

“Freedom will win – we know Russia will lose,” he said, thanking Prime Minister Sunak for supplying tanks, pleading with the West for fighter jets and gifting House of Commons Speaker Hoyle a Ukrainian fighter pilot helmet. The text on the helmet read: “We have freedom, please give us the wings to protect freedom.” He said: “The Ukrainian pilot is one of the most successful aces and one of our kings (because it is rare).”

Zelensky said his meeting with King Charles III later “will be a really special moment for me”. He will convey the gratitude of all Ukrainians for the King’s support for them when he was Prince of Wales.

At the end of Zelensky’s speech, he said: “When I visited the British Parliament two years ago, I thanked you for the delicious British tea (representing an era of peace, and British tea is one of the great cultural symbols of the United Kingdom); today I will leave Parliament, in advance. Thank you for the mighty British aircraft.” Members of Parliament responded with laughter and warm applause.

After meeting with Charles III, Zelensky and Sunak held a joint press conference. He mentioned that the next stop would be to visit the European Union and ask other NATO countries for help, providing fighter jets and even long-range ballistic missiles.

Sunak has ordered British Defense Secretary Wallace to investigate whether Britain can provide fighter jets. Johnson quickly tweeted: “Thank you President Zelensky, (the whole world) must hear your strong and passionate appeal. Providing aircraft to Ukraine now has nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

According to the Financial Times, the fighter jet most likely to be supplied to Ukraine by the UK is the first-generation Eurofighter Typhoon.

(Note: This article only represents the author’s personal opinion. The editor’s email address is [email protected])