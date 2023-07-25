Home » The Bruce Springsteen concert at Monza park is confirmed. Trotta’s “good morning” from the stage
A last minute decision by the mayor of Monza Paolo Pilotto, the commissioner and the prefect. The eagerly awaited Bruce Springsteen concert in Monza Park tonight at 7.30pm is confirmed. The event attracts 70,000 fans to Monza after the disasters caused by the storms of the last few hours. At the gates of the park there are already many fans of the “Boss” waiting to enter. “Having heard from the Prefecture and the authorities responsible for safety – reads a note from the Municipality, published around 11 – the park is accessible and the safety conditions suitable for welcoming the 70,000 people expected in the city”.

The gates will be open very soon, after the last cleaning and safety measures of the routes, to allow the public to reach the Gerascia area inside the racetrack – which will be accessible from 2 pm – and the Comfort zones in the racetrack and on the large lawn in front of the Mirabello where everything is ready. The Consortium teams are working in the park together with 45 forestry technicians to remove the last fallen trees and branches along the access roads to the Gerascia.

The concert had already been confirmed this morning at dawn by the organizer and founder of Barley Arts, Claudio Trotta, who had posted an eloquent photograph of the stage set up in the green lawn of the Gerascia with a single word, “Good morning”, under a sky that turns blue again after hours of wind, lightning, hail and threatening clouds.

Enthusiastic comments from fans arrived immediately, many of them traveling, some just landed. Many have equipped themselves with rubber boots and capes just in case. The press office of Barley Arts confirms the event: «We are here working – they say – there will be some disservice, but we are here».

Among the inefficiencies there will be the inconvenience for those who reach Monza by train. The station suffered heavy damage on Monday afternoon due to the collapse of metal sheets on the tracks. Today the station is back in operation, but there are delays in traffic.

