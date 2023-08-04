The brutality of the Wagner group

Over the course of this year and a half of war in Ukraine the Wagner group of Russian mercenaries has progressively gotten stronger and has grown from a rather small mercenary organization to an influential and fearsome fighting force numbering tens of thousands. The group’s path to affirmation culminated with the incredible uprising of last June 24, in which at the end of weeks of tensions between the group’s leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Russian Defense Ministry, members of the Wagner group left southern Russia headed for Moscow, the capital. The march stopped and the uprising stopped, but it was still the biggest internal challenge to Vladimir Putin’s power in Russia for many years.

Much has been written and said about the revolt of the Wagner group and how the group came to be able to organize an action of this magnitude. The group has been working for years to increase its influence both inside and outside Russia, through military, political and economic means. But there is one aspect that many analysts consider a constant in his history, as well as the reason why Wagner has become so fearsome over time: the ruthlessness and brutality with which he fights, demonstrated over years of activity in various contexts of war, and made possible also by the margin of autonomy enjoyed by the group, being a private company and not a regular army.

The fighting techniques of the group include actions that have come to be known by the Russian names of myasnoi shturm, «flesh storm», e nullification, “zeroing”: that is, losing dozens of men at a time and continuing to fight over their piled up corpses for days, or summarily killing those who withdraw from the fighting. A Ukrainian commander called these techniques a «total devaluation of life» in a published article by Joshua Yaffa New Yorker, one of the most in-depth so far on the subject.

The Wagner Group began its operations in 2014, the year Russia invaded and annexed the Crimea peninsula and conflicts began in Donbass, the eastern region of Ukraine containing the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

In the beginning Wagner consisted of a small group of mercenaries, mainly former elite soldiers of the Russian army, while today they are estimated to number in the tens of thousands. Over time, the mercenaries have been employed in Syria, alongside the forces of Syrian President Bashar al Assad, and in various African countries, such as Mali, the Central African Republic and Sudan. In all these cases, the Wagner group has favored the interests of Russia, as well as enriching and strengthening itself independently without necessarily following practices and ways of operating typical of a regular army. This margin of autonomy materialized from the outset in extreme levels of brutality and violence.

Hammering people to death was one of the first actions that made the Wagner group known.

In 2017, during the war in Syria, a video was released online showing several men speaking Russian, dressed in military clothes and with their faces covered, hammering into the head until killing a man later identified as Hamadi Bouta, accused by the syrian army to be a deserter. After killing him, the group decapitated the corpse, mutilated it with a knife and burned it. The independent Russian newspaper identified those responsible as members of the Wagner group Novaya Gazeta.

Last November, in another much-told murder, Yevgeny Nuzhin, an ex-con who was recruited into the group and then taken prisoner by the Ukrainians, was hammered to death. As a prisoner, Nuzhin was forced to utter the phrase “it is not Ukraine that attacked Russia” in front of a television camera. It was Putin who attacked Ukraine.” Two months later, allegedly following a prisoner swap, Nuzhin reappeared in another video titled “The Hammer of Revenge”, broadcast on a Telegram channel associated with the Wagner group. Video portrayed Nuzhin in a dark cellar, his head glued to a brick with a thick scotch tape. Then a man in military clothing was seen smashing his head in with a hammer. Prigozhin has always denied that Wagner was responsible for killing Nuzhin, but commented on the video with the line: “A dog receives a dog’s death.”

Over time the hammer has become a symbol of the group, which today is printed on T-shirts and other items by Wagner supporters. Last November Prigozhin sent one to the European Parliament building, covered in fake blood and locked in the violin casein response to a request by some MPs to classify Wagner as a terrorist organization.

In the field, especially in the bloodiest and most grueling battles of the Ukrainian war, the fighting against Wagner has been described as «scene da film zombie». Witnesses said that in some of these battles the tactic used by the commanders was the so-called “meat storm”, which consists in attacking the enemy defense lines with successive waves of men and never contemplating any retreat. The result was that Wagner’s mercenaries often found themselves fighting over the corpses of their comrades belonging to the previous wave, who had been sent with the sole purpose of exhausting the enemy defenses despite the almost zero chance of survival.

Viktor Trehubov, captain of the Ukrainian army, spoke how the Russians used this technique especially in Mariupol, the city in southeast Ukraine that was under siege for months and where some of the war’s most heinous massacres took place.

Wagner also used the “meat storm” in Bakhmut, the small Ukrainian town in Donbass that Russians and Ukrainians fought for a long time, with a long and exhausting battle fought despite the low strategic value of the place. Anton Lavryniuk, Ukrainian commander, described al New Yorker those fights like this: «Imagine that you killed twenty people today. Yesterday there were twenty. The day before there were thirty. Every day they arrive and are mowed down in whole lines». Lavryniuk said the corpses were not removed from the field, and that every day Wagner’s fighters marched and fought over “rows of corpses” which no one carried away. As the battle progressed, the mercenaries of the Wagner group decreased, but the “flesh storms” continued, with increasingly reduced numbers.

At the basis of this way of fighting there is another very important characteristic that has defined Wagner’s members over time: that is, the fact that retreating or stopping fighting is not a possibility, because otherwise one suffers “zeroing”, on-the-spot execution.

Alexei, an ex-con who was recruited by Wagner while he was in prison, told the story of a former prison mate who was also recruited into the group and at one point tried to escape. After being arrested by the police, he was handed back to Wagner. He was tied to a wooden stake and was shot in the head. Lavryniuk spoke of the many times in Bakhmut’s intercepted battlefield radio frequencies he heard members of the Wagner group utter the phrase: “Whoever takes a step back, reset it.”

The numerical growth of Wagner over time was mostly due to the massive recruitments made in prisons (we are talking about 50mila inmates). This is also an important point, because it determined how the group then fought in Ukraine. In fact, prisoners were promised freedom in exchange for enlistment: sometimes they were told that they would be free at the end of the fighting, other times there was talk of a minimum time of belonging to the group before being able to return to a “civilian” life ”, while in other situations the prisoners were simply forced to accept, without promising almost anything in return. However for all these people the alternative to prison was only to fight for Wagner.

Bogdan, fictitious name used by New Yorker for one of the inmates, he said he was recruited by the prison he ended up in for drug dealing. As a young man he had fought in Chechnya, then lost his wife when he was twenty-five and was left with only two daughters. He had become addicted to heroin, had contracted HIV and in 2021 had been arrested and locked up in a prison in the Ural Mountains. He said that when the Wagner group showed up in his prison to recruit him, he still had nine years left in prison: given his health conditions, he probably would have died before him. He said he agreed to fight hoping he could go out and see his daughters again, in case the war in Ukraine was over in a few months and he was still alive.

Olga Romanova, who directs the non-governmental organization Russia Behind Bars and deals with prisoners’ rights, also spoke of another aspect of Wagner’s recruitment in prisons, that is, leveraging the need of many prisoners to restore meaning to own life, so to speak. She said: “I’ve heard the same sentence repeated over and over again:” There’s no one waiting for me outside, I don’t have a home, I don’t have a family, at least here [in Wagner] you need me”. It can be said that Wagner achieved something that had never happened in Russia: post-prison rehabilitation. Only he did it in the most terrible and gruesome way possible.’

