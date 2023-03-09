Listen to the audio version of the article

Il BTP Italy closes close to 10 billionat 9.92 to be exact, and marks the all-time record of the quota that went into the securities accounts of small investors: the retail requested 86.3% in this issueof the value of funding, almost 10 points above the previous peak represented by 76.9% of the first issue in 2022. Compared to the last offer, that of last November, the jump is almost 26 points (it was 60.7%). Even in absolute terms, the number of contracts totaled by savers…