The BTp Italia closes close to 10 billion. Strong demand from retail, less from institutions

The BTp Italia closes close to 10 billion. Strong demand from retail, less from institutions

Il BTP Italy closes close to 10 billionat 9.92 to be exact, and marks the all-time record of the quota that went into the securities accounts of small investors: the retail requested 86.3% in this issueof the value of funding, almost 10 points above the previous peak represented by 76.9% of the first issue in 2022. Compared to the last offer, that of last November, the jump is almost 26 points (it was 60.7%). Even in absolute terms, the number of contracts totaled by savers…

