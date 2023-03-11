Among over 7 million of TikTok users in Cambodia there is a small niche, that of Buddhist monks, who mostly use it to spread the principles of Theravada Buddhism, the oldest and most prevalent school in the country. The problem is that the monastic code has very strict rules, designed to prevent monks from drawing attention to themselves: something that contrasts sharply with the way TikTok works and with the very meaning of social networks.

For these reasons, like he recounted the international news site Rest of Worlda debate has recently arisen among religious regarding the use of TikTok: there are those who consider it a useful channel to involve more faithful, and those who instead consider it a controversial tool and to be used with great caution, if not to be avoided.

Among the Cambodian Buddhist monks who have an account on TikTok are Bo Pisey e Sienghai Rights: Both live in a monastery in Battambang, in the northwest of the country, and have more than 132,000 and 550,000 followers respectively. In most cases both they and the other monks post photos of prayer moments or videos in which they talk about the Buddha’s teachings and the path Buddhists should follow to put them into practice (Dharma). However, occasionally they also share videos that go beyond religion, for example those in which they meet the tourists or in which they shoot together with animals.

In some cases, then, the TikTok accounts of monks, especially those of novices, are very similar to those of other adolescent people: there are selfievideo witty and photos that in some case they seem wanting to attract not exactly religious attention, for example by showing the monks bare chested.

In Cambodia, more than a third of the population uses TikTok. The monks have long used social networks such as Facebook e YouTube to spread their teachings and share videos in which they talked about various topics. With TikTok, which relies heavily on content that is trendy and easily goes viral, however, their position is a little more awkward. In fact, violations of the monastic code adopted by Buddhist monks in Southeast Asia can lead to punishments ranging from mild warnings to expulsion from the order.

I principles of Theravada Buddhism stipulate among other things that monks cannot have sex, must not kill or steal; even the novices are then required to follow others precepts, including not dancing, not singing and generally maintaining an extremely sober and respectful behavior. As she explained to Rest of World Yon Seng Yeath, vice president of a Buddhist university in Phnom Penh, the country’s capital, at least half of these rules are designed to keep monks from drawing attention to themselves—a principle that appears to be very difficult to respect on a social network where it is easy to quickly reach a very large audience, beyond the intentions of the individual.

Bo Pisey claims he just wants to spread the Dharma and doesn’t want to get anything else out of his TikTok profile, which he believes is a good tool for interacting with people, if used well. Hak Sienghai says it is natural to use TikTok, in a world where technology has revolutionized the way of communicating with people: he claims he wants to get close to followers but not too much, and explains that he wants to be an example for young monks who may not use social media in the most appropriate way.

Other monks argue instead that showing off on TikTok is contrary to Buddhist values, and that especially novices shouldn’t use it so as not to get distracted from studying the teachings. Then there are those proposes to introduce a code of conduct, like the monk St. Pisith, who is currently studying in Estonia: St. Pisith is not in favor of a total ban, but for example suggests that shared content is exclusively educational.

Seng Yeath is also part of the monks’ regional authority, which has the task of supervising their behavior in 4 of Cambodia’s 25 provinces and establishing possible punishments in case of infringements. So far, there have been no major punishments against monks sharing content on TikTok, he explained: only minor violations, such as singing or dancing, have been observed, which are normally only punished with an obligation to apologize to the temple. Some gestures, he concludes, are still considered less serious if done by young people.

– Read also: The end of social networks as we know them?