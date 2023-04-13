Construction work for the Osaka-Kansai Expo site (social media)

Overseas Network, April 13th According to a report by Japan’s Kyodo News on the 13th, the operator of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai World Expo stated that due to increased security costs, the operating expenses of the World Expo will exceed the original plan.

The Japan International Exposition Association is the operating body for Expo 2025. In an interview with Kyodo News, Ishimo Hiroyuki, the director of affairs of the association, said that due to the increase in related expenses such as security guards, it is expected that the operating expenses of the World Expo will be higher than the original plan of 80.9 billion yen (about 4.2 billion yuan). “Based on estimates, it is difficult for us to control the cost within the original plan.”

Ishimao cited the stampede in Seoul, South Korea, the shooting incident of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, etc., and said that “the quality of security at the World Expo must be improved.” He also said that due to rising prices, the labor costs of security personnel have also increased.

The Osaka Kansai World Expo will be held from April 13 to October 13, 2025, with the theme of “Building the Future Society, Imagining Tomorrow’s Life”.According to official data, as of now, 153 countries and regions have confirmed their participation in the Osaka-Kansai World Expo, and 28 million people will be there. (Overseas Network/Wang Shanning)

