Home World The budget for the 2025 World Expo in Japan will exceed the original plan: the cost of security will increase due to the impact of the Abe incident – ​​yqqlm
World

The budget for the 2025 World Expo in Japan will exceed the original plan: the cost of security will increase due to the impact of the Abe incident – ​​yqqlm

by admin
The budget for the 2025 World Expo in Japan will exceed the original plan: the cost of security will increase due to the impact of the Abe incident – ​​yqqlm

Construction work for the Osaka-Kansai Expo site (social media)

Overseas Network, April 13th According to a report by Japan’s Kyodo News on the 13th, the operator of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai World Expo stated that due to increased security costs, the operating expenses of the World Expo will exceed the original plan.

The Japan International Exposition Association is the operating body for Expo 2025. In an interview with Kyodo News, Ishimo Hiroyuki, the director of affairs of the association, said that due to the increase in related expenses such as security guards, it is expected that the operating expenses of the World Expo will be higher than the original plan of 80.9 billion yen (about 4.2 billion yuan). “Based on estimates, it is difficult for us to control the cost within the original plan.”

Ishimao cited the stampede in Seoul, South Korea, the shooting incident of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, etc., and said that “the quality of security at the World Expo must be improved.” He also said that due to rising prices, the labor costs of security personnel have also increased.

The Osaka Kansai World Expo will be held from April 13 to October 13, 2025, with the theme of “Building the Future Society, Imagining Tomorrow’s Life”.According to official data, as of now, 153 countries and regions have confirmed their participation in the Osaka-Kansai World Expo, and 28 million people will be there. (Overseas Network/Wang Shanning)

Overseas network copyright works, without authorization shall not be reproduced.

Editors in charge: Wang Shanning, Li Ran

See also  Jobs, Apple raises salaries to all employees

You may also like

Lithuanian judge Olympiakos Baskonia reacted Euroleague | Sports

Ukraine latest news. Berlin authorizes Poland to deliver...

Hot day, fires begin in the Palermo area

New York, a task force against the invasion...

Pope adjusts Vatican criminal and judicial rules –...

British fashion designer Mary Quant – the ‘mother’...

The name of the mole has been revealed:...

Bologna transfer market / Bomba from Spain: “they...

Judge Aureli Tort stole a point from Djokovic...

_йҾŻ

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy