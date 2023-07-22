The Bundesliga wants Kolstad to be kicked out of the Champions League | Sports

The director of the Bundesliga, Frank Boman, spoke out and pointed out that it is only fair that the Kolstad team be kicked out of the league.

The situation in Champions League. Now the director of the Bundesliga has spoken Frank Boman and asked for one club to be kicked out of the competition. Boman spoke of Norwegian Kolstad who found himself in very big financial problems. The Norwegian team made a large number of sound reinforcements official, and then they realized they didn’t have the money to pay for them.

They publicly announced and admitted that they are in financial problems, and Boman pointed out that it is not fair competition. “This is unfair competition and it is not right towards Flensburg, Kiel and other teams who have asked for a special invitation to the Champions League. If the club does not fully respect the contracts, you have to kick them out of the Champions League“, he pointed out.

One player has already left the club from northern Europe Janus Dadi Smarason representative of Iceland, and EHF president Michael Werder pointed out that he learned about Kolstad’s problems only two weeks ago. Allegedly, Kolstad issued assurances that he was in excellent financial condition, and when they were announced as new participants in the Champions League, information about the problems began to leak to the public.

Of course, the sports director also spoke about this situation River room Nils Christian Mire. The team that represented Norway in the Champions League last year is now part of the group stage of the Europa League because they lost the national title to Kolstad in the playoffs. After that, the best players left them like Uroš Borzaša who was reinforced by Pelister from Bitola. “No question, they spent money they didn’t have and that’s how they became champions“, the first man of the sports sector of Elverum was clear.

In the end, Kolstad’s best players came out publicly and pointed out that they agreed to a 30 percent salary cut for the 2023/24 season and that they believe in the project that started in Trondheim. The Germans and Elverum are trying to kick them out of the Champions League, and as there are a few months left until the start of the new Euro season, we will follow the development of the situation closely.

