The buoys on the border between Texas and Mexico to stop migrants

For a few weeks now, in a stretch of the Rio Grande, the river that divides Mexico from the state of Texas, there has been a long line of buoys about one and a half meters high and anchored to the bottom of the river with nets and barbed wire. It is a floating barrier commissioned by the Republican governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, to limit the entry of migrants into his state. But the US Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Texas on Monday claiming the fence violates a federal border law. And the first time that the US government directly opposes Abbott’s anti-immigration measures.

The construction of the barrier had begun at the beginning of July near the Texan city of Eagle Pass, in a point of the river where the water is shallower and therefore easier to wade through: it is a point much used by migrants who they bring with them children or those who cannot swim. At the moment the barrier is 300 meters long, despite the fact that the Rio Grande extends along the entire border between Mexico and Texas (the entire border is almost 2,000 km long).

The barrier is made up of buoys anchored to each other, too large to climb over, and tied to the bottom by a net and barbed wire that prevent people from swimming underneath. It cost approximately one million dollars and could potentially be extended for miles or moved to other parts of the river if deemed necessary. Several parts of the Rio Grande where people usually wade have long been fenced in with barbed wire and patrolled by the Texas Department of Public Safety, whose officers take turns intercepting and identifying people who try to cross unseen. .

The barrier is highly criticized by various organizations that deal with the safety and rights of migrants as it does not really block the passage, but only makes it more dangerous and difficult, moreover in a very busy area, where around 270 thousand have passed since October 2022 migrants.

Since it was installed, diverse people were injured trying to climb over the buoys. Most simply walked to the end of the barrier, which is patrolled. Other people have decided to try to ford the river in less controlled but more dangerous spots: according to Justine Ochoa, an activist with the Texas Nicaraguan Community organization that helps repatriate the bodies of Nicaraguan citizens who drowned in the Rio Grande, the barrier he could have a decisive role in this choice.

Talk of such a barrier had already started in 2020 during the last months of the Trump administration, but the idea had never been put into practice also due to doubts regarding its environmental impact. Its presence could in fact modify the flow of the river: logs and other debris could easily get entangled in the nets and between the buoys, creating various problems. After the barrier was completed, the owner of a local kayak company filed a lawsuit against Texas, arguing that the buoys would harm his business and destroy local ecosystems.

Through the Justice Department, the Biden administration also Monday he attempted a lawsuit against Texas. Since it is not only a state border (between Mexico and Texas), but also a national one (between the United States and Mexico), the department argues that the barrier violates the federal law contained in the Rivers and Harbors Act, which prohibits the placement of structures in the courses of water without federal approval. According to the attorney general’s office, the barrier has also “provoked diplomatic protests from Mexico and threatens to damage US foreign policy.” In the face of these complaints, Governor Abbott refused to remove the buoys by publishing an official letter which concluded with the phrase “see you in court, Mr. President [riferendosi a Biden]».

Greg Abbott was re-elected for a third term as governor of Texas in 2022 and is a point of reference in the Republican Party for the fight against illegal immigration. At the heart of its agenda, at odds with the Democratic federal government’s agenda, is Operation Lone Star (OLS), a military operation launched in 2021 by the Department of Public Safety and the Texas Military Department along the border with Mexico.

The operation, which so far has cost about 4 billion dollars and has involved the largest deployment of Texan forces since the Civil War, has as its objective the fight against illegal immigration and the illegal trade in drugs and weapons and is known for include very aggressive containment practices, which have been judged “inhumane” even by some of the military who implement them.

In an email sent by a Public Security Department agent to his superiors, leaked last week e published in several state and national newspapers, we read that the military is sometimes ordered to physically push back migrants across the river, even if they are minors and even when they have already entered American territory (something that cannot be done under international law ). The barbed wire that has been placed underwater also continually injures people who attempt to cross it and drownings are frequent. In addition, the military is prohibited from giving migrants water. Thousands of people are held in some thirty facilities for the detention and registration of migrants, where living and security conditions are precarious, with disastrous consequences.

The clash between the Democratic central government and Republican governors, especially Abbott among them, escalated further last May, when the number of migrants who had attempted to cross the border between Mexico and the United States soared. The increase had been caused in particular by Biden’s decision to stop applying the “Title 42”, the rule introduced by Trump at the beginning of the pandemic which provided that the border authorities could expel migrants who arrived illegally in the country with a very rapid procedure. As flows increased, several Republican governors, Abbott being the first, they had started to send buses with a few dozen migrants to areas governed by Democrats without any warning or permission. More than once, Abbott had given the order to bring down these people in front of the house of Vice-President Kamala Harris.

However, the more progressive part of the Democrats criticizes not only the Republican governors, but also the Biden government itself, which has proposed a law that bans asylum seekers from entering the United States who have not first sought acceptance in at least one of the countries crossed to reach the United States.

The government described the measure as a way to encourage migrants to take legal and safe routes. But several migrant rights organizations believe that the law will lead above all to new and massive pushbacks of people at the border with the United States, with an increase in the risks to the lives of the migrants themselves and the possibility of family separations. With these very reasons, a federal judge it blocked the law earlier this week, a day after the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Texas over the floating barrier on the Rio Grande.

