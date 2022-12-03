ROME – The government – says the foreign minister Antonio Tajani – is studying the strategy for the new flows decree. “We would like to have workers who arrive in our country already trained”. It’s a pity that the problem, given the absolute inadequacy of the Italian offices which are responsible for the practices, is not to train them at home but, much more simply, to evade the bureaucracy needed to get them to our home.
Yes
See also Russia-Ukraine war, former F1 boss Ecclestone defends Putin: "Ready to die for him, Kiev could have avoided the conflict"