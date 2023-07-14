‘The butcher of Casablanca’, the social denunciation of Morocco in a Mediterranean noir

by Federica Pistono*

The macro-genre of crime fiction – variously defined in terms of crime novel, noir, thriller and yellow – in Arabic literature it has sometimes been, and often still is, a pretext for formulating a social complaint, to focus the reader’s attention, beyond the screen consisting of a story centered on a crime or a chain of murders, on issues of a social nature, such as corruption, the abuses suffered by the poor by a political system unfair, the bureaucracy that demeans and ridicule human tragedies, the unbridgeable gap between people and institutions. The novel was exemplary in this sense Diary of a Country Attorney by the Egyptian writer Tawfiq al-Hakim (Night time2005, translated by S. Pagani).

Although set in a different historical era and placed in an urban context, so is the novel The Butcher of Casablancaby the Moroccan writer Abdelilah Hamdouchi (MR Editori, 2023, translation by B. Benini), lends itself to being read as a work of social criticismsince it presents the reader with a fresco of contemporary Morocco well away from the glossy images of tourist magazines.

Also read from Diwan’s blog

What fate for the Jenin stronghold, also abandoned by the Palestinian authority?

If the Egyptian work described in detail the conditions of rural society and explored the theme of the inefficiency of the police, the Moroccan one dwells on the problems of the city of Casablanca, in which the story unfolds: building speculation, emigration from the countryside to the city, superstition, unemployment – which pushes many girls into prostitution -, the exploitation of clandestine immigration – which leads port workers to help migrants to embark for Gibraltar in exchange for a few thousand dirhams. A particular focus is dedicated to the modus operandi of the police which, from the Years of Lead in Morocco, has inherited methodologies unorthodox in conducting investigations.

The work can be defined as a “Mediterranean noir”, an expression used to indicate literary works with a police background, set in the countries bordering the Mediterranean and written by authors from those same places. Among the main features of these texts are thebiting humor and sometimes grotesque, the frequent references to the family and domestic world of the characters, the story, often carried out in an ironic way, of social change and the conflicts generated by change.

What Hamdouchi presents to us is, therefore, a country crossed by strong social tensions and forced to face a collective malaise too often perceived as unbearable. Even the reader with little interest in political and social issues will still find enjoyable reading the novel, which revolves around a succession of gruesome murders intended to shake the city of Casablanca. a mysterious killer he kills and dismembers his victims, to then hide their identity by concealing the heads and hands of the corpses, abandoned inside dumpsters, in some districts of the city. As news of the crimes spread, the press created the myth of the “butcher of Casablanca” who terrorizes the population and keeps the best detective in town, Detective Hanash, in check. During the Feast of the Sacrifice, however, two boxes containing the remains of a corpse are found right in front of the police headquarters. Is it a challenge or of a false step by the assassin? Will Hanash be able to get to the bottom of the intricate and bloody skein?

Also read from Diwan’s blog

After Prigozhin’s coup, how serious is Russia’s internal crisis?

The plot is very captivating and appears to be perfectly crafted. The psychology of the characters turns out to be thorough, starting from that of the protagonist, Hanash, used to being praised, almost a hero of the Moroccan press for his ability to solve cases in a short time, up to the members of his family, such as his son Tareq, determined to follow in the footsteps of the father, his wife Naima, used to sneaking into her husband’s investigations, and his daughter Manar, in love with Hanash’s right arm, Hamid. And then there’s the Butcher, presented as the epitome of the evils afflicting Moroccan youth, which can be summarized in the impossibility of carving out a decent life in a too corrupt society. Frustration produces, in a fragile personality, the drift of extreme violence.

A decidedly unusual and intriguing noir, in which socio-political critiquescenes of daily life, penetrating psychological analysis merge into the intense, pressing and ruthless investigation into human hell.

* PhD in Arabic Literature, translator, arabist, teacher, deals with contemporary Arabic fiction and translation of Arabic literature into Italian

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

