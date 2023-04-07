The new program to select the most innovative ideas in support of social inclusion, art and culture, education and scientific research is underway. Funding up to a maximum of 700 thousand euros is foreseen for each area

TIM Foundation promotessocial innovation and launches a new initiative designed to support the most innovative ideas and projects that use technology as a distinctive tool for social development.

With this project, the TIM Foundation, chaired by Salvatore Rossi and led by the General Manager Giorgia Floriani, strengthens the commitment of responsibility towards the community by promoting the culture of innovation – which is the basis of the TIM Group’s activities – in the areas of social inclusion , art and culture, education and scientific research.

In particular, the new ideas will have to find application in each of the three macro areas:

social inclusion : to guarantee a response to the inclusive needs of our society, with particular attention to the problems that the pandemic and the consequences of the war have left in our communities;

: to guarantee a response to the inclusive needs of our society, with particular attention to the problems that the pandemic and the consequences of the war have left in our communities; art and culture : to safeguard and support the Italian cultural heritage. The initiative is also open to supporting projects that aim at the creation of musical and theatrical performances using new, sustainable and technological languages;

: to safeguard and support the Italian cultural heritage. The initiative is also open to supporting projects that aim at the creation of musical and theatrical performances using new, sustainable and technological languages; education and scientific research: to carry out educational and research projects that are in step with the incessant and rapid change of society.

For each of the three areas, the financing of one or more projects up to a maximum of 700mila euro. Projects that envisage co-financing equal to at least 20% of the total cost of the project itself will be favoured, and will be evaluated on the basis of the level of technological innovation, the impact on the social context as well as the degree of feasibility and economic sustainability.

The TIM Foundation initiative is aimed at philanthropic entities, foundations, recognized and social promotion associations, social cooperatives, voluntary organisations, universities, religious entities, public entities that operate on a non-profit basis and with the involvement of local communities.

Proposals can be presented from 3 April to 10 July by accessing the site www.fondazionetim.it.