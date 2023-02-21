Carolina Crescentini joins the call of other artists such as Lino Guanciale, Francesco Pannofino, Elena Sofia Ricci and many others

at one year ofbeginning of the war in Ukrainewhich has forced 8 million children, women, men to leave the country to seek safety across the border and 5.3 million to live as internally displaced persons, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) remember that in Europe, we are seeing one of the biggest humanitarian crises of recent historymillions of people live in a situation of great fragility, food insecurity, in makeshift shelters without electricity, gas or drinking water.

UNHCR has been in Ukraine since the very beginning and today, to continue responding to the urgent needs of people fleeing, it is launching the Ukraine Campaign. A year of war has passed, not pain. Because unfortunately the humanitarian emergency continues and so does the pain of millions of people uprooted from their homes and loved ones. In this dramatic scenario, even the smallest help is decisive. From 19 February to 12 March 2023 the campaign can be supported by donating to the solidarity number 45588.