The Canadian government has opened an investigation into the implosion of the Titan submarine

The Canadian government agency that deals with transport safety has opened an investigation into the implosion of the Titan submarine, which was believed missing for five days in the Atlantic Ocean before the discovery of some debris led to the conclusion that it had collapsed. resulting in the deaths of the five people who were on board. Kathy Fox, a representative of Canada’s government security agency, said Canada would conduct this investigation because the submarine was flying a Canadian flag and had departed from a Canadian port, although it was in international waters at the time of the implosion. It is possible, however, that other agencies carry out other independent investigations.

In recent days doubts have been expressed above all about the poor regulation of submarine trips such as that of the Titan, which had left for a tourist visit to the wreck of the Titanic, on the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean. The questions to be investigated are therefore different. In recent days, for example, several experts have pointed out that the Titan was made of a mix of carbon fiber and titanium, a very unusual fact for boats of this kind, generally made with more robust materials such as steel or titanium. Furthermore, OceanGate, the US company that produced it, has never wanted to submit it to safety certification, contrary to what happens for most submarines: a process which in the United States is not mandatory for private boats but which it is highly recommended to avoid the many risks that accompany underwater exploration, as well as to ensure the safety of the crew.