[See China, November 11, 2022 News]On November 4 (Friday), the U.S. employment and unemployment data were released.

The increase in non-farm payrolls is higher than market expectations, but at the same time, the unemployment rate is also higher than expected, which is rare in recent months, and since August 2022 compared with July, October compared to September Once again, the low rise is repeated, and the total number of unemployed exceeds 6 million.

U.S. employment and unemployment data for October (web image)

Of course, there is no doubt that the current labor market in the United States is still hot.

There were still 10.72 million vacancies in the US non-farm payrolls in September, and the number of unfilled vacancies in August also exceeded 11.2 million, compared with 6.06 million unemployed in the October survey, which means that, Disregarding occupational counterparts, there are 1.77 vacancies for every job seeker – a ratio of only about 1.2 before the outbreak of the new crown in 2020. At the same time, the labor cost index will still rise by more than 5% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022, as companies are still short of staff.

Some people may say that the number of new non-agricultural employment has exceeded market expectations, why is the unemployment rate still rising? Does this not mean that the unemployment and employment data in the United States are fake?

In fact, the two figures are not contradictory. The increase in the unemployment rate means that the number of people who are in line with the unemployment rate statistics and looking for work has increased, while the new non-agricultural employment population continues to increase, which means that the total population participating in labor and employment in the United States has increased. Among them, there are still a large group of people, It is neither counted in the unemployed nor in the population participating in labor employment.

The question has come again: the new non-agricultural economy continues to increase, indicating that the U.S. economy continues to be stable and improving; the unemployment rate has increased, indicating that the prospects for the U.S. economy are beginning to be bad; what does this mean?

Taken together, it actually means that the U.S. economy is doing well now, but the outlook is not good.

Why do you say that?

Pay attention to the new non-agricultural employment data above. Since February 2022, it has continued to decline. This shows that the US economy can accommodate fewer and fewer new job opportunities, and the rise in unemployment also shows that the economy has begun. worsening trend.

Looking at the employment situation in various industries in the United States before the outbreak of the epidemic, we can clearly find that, except for the extractive industry, leisure hotels, and other service industries and government departments, employment in other industries has been completely restored, or even hit new highs, and the economy is further restored. The possibility has basically disappeared (except for individual services), which means that the US economy has peaked.



U.S. industries have repaired jobs / lost jobs due to the epidemic (Data source: Federal Reserve)

In this case, it is normal for the new non-farm payroll data to gradually decline.

Some people have to ask again, since the U.S. economy is deteriorating, why have U.S. stocks, gold and commodities all soared?

And what I want to ask is: at this stage, what themes are the market trading?

Whether it is the stock market, gold or commodities, from the end of 2021 to the present, the trading theme is the Fed raising interest rates (and the economic recession that may be brought about), as long as interest rate hike expectations become stronger, then US stocks will Adjust and fall, as long as interest rate hike expectations weaken, US stocks will rebound and rise.

The number of new jobs has declined in a trend and the unemployment rate has risen, which all point to the decline of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike (note that it is not a turn), which will naturally bring about a rise in gold, US stocks and commodities.

Finally, a word about the American economic canary.

There is a proverb in English: The canary in the coal mine. (The canary in the coal mine). What do you mean?

In the 19th and 20th centuries, the working conditions of British underground coal mines were relatively poor, and miners often risked their lives from carbon monoxide poisoning when they went down. In this case, it has been recommended to use canaries to check the carbon monoxide concentration in underground mines – canaries usually fly very high and usually need to inhale a lot of air. If placed in an environment with gas, canaries will Will faint due to poisoning due to a small amount of gas content. Once a canary accident occurs, miners quickly realize that the concentration of toxic gas in the mine is too high and they are in danger, so they can evacuate in time.

There is a state in the United States called Maine, on the northeast corner of the United States map, next to Canada.

This state is small in size and has a smaller population. Although the forest coverage rate is comparable to every state in the United States, its economic situation is average. It is mainly based on relatively primary industries such as wood, paper, fishing and agriculture. In addition, the state’s electronics industry, transportation Equipment, industrial machinery, leather goods, and shipbuilding all have some size, but none of them really stand out—its GDP per capita ranks among the worst of the 50 states.

On the whole, Maine is either a primary industry or a small and medium-sized processing industry, and the market is not very competitive, which leads to an interesting consequence, that is, every time there is a recession in the United States, the unemployment rate rises Maine will always be the first to respond when it comes to the U.S. economy, which is dubbed the “canary” of the U.S. recession.

Looking at the picture below, the green line is the overall unemployment rate in the United States, and the dark red line is the unemployment rate in Maine. Since 1975, every round of unemployment in the United States has fallen and risen, and Maine will always arrive first. Bottom or top, in the past 50 years, there have been basically no exceptions – especially, if the unemployment rate in Maine continues to rise, then there is a high probability that a new round of economic slowdown is coming.



Overall U.S. unemployment rate (green line) compared to Maine’s unemployment rate (dark red line) (Source: Federal Reserve)

We now look at the unemployment rate in Maine, which has been rising consistently since bottoming out in July 2022. In contrast, the national unemployment rate in the United States rose in July, then fell in August, and rose again in October compared with September. Some people may think that the unemployment rate may fall again in November.

We take Maine as an example, in fact, we want to illustrate that before the Fed does not change its interest rate hike expectations, the US unemployment rate will rise. In the next few months, it will become a trend, and it will not repeat like in August. And as unemployment rises, the U.S. economy will gradually head toward recession.

The resistance of the Fed to raise interest rates will become more and more in the future…

