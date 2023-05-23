The candidate who finished third in the first round of Turkish elections has announced his support for Erdoğan

The nationalist candidate who came in third place in the first round of Turkish presidential elections, Sinan Oğan, has announced his support for outgoing President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ahead of the runoff to be held on May 28. Oğan, 55, is a former academic supported by a far-right party strongly opposed to migrants: he mainly attracted the votes of people who disagree with Erdoğan’s policies but did not want to support Kılıçdaroğlu, who leads the main party of the country’s centre-left and secular opposition. In the first round, on May 14, Oğan had obtained 5.17 percent of the vote against Erdoğan’s 49.5 percent and Kılıçdaroğlu’s 44.9 percent.

His support could prove crucial in the next runoff, although analysts believe that several of his supporters could still vote for Kılıçdaroğlu, or decide not to vote in the runoff.

“I declare that we will support Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the candidate of the People’s Alliance, in the second round of elections,” Oğan said, referring to the alliance led by Erdoğan which includes nationalist and Islamist parties. “We believe our decision will be the right decision for our country and our nation.”

Among the reasons for his support, Oğan also cited the fact that the alliance led by Erdoğan has already obtained a majority in parliament: «It is important that the newly elected president has a majority in parliament. The Kılıçdaroğlu alliance, on the other hand, has not achieved sufficient success against the People’s Alliance which has been in power for 20 years, and has failed to convey a convincing idea of ​​the future». Speaking to the media, Oğan said he had discussed with Erdoğan his conditions for declaring his support for him: a tough stand against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the swift expulsion of millions of refugees.

Umit Ozdag, the leader of the right-wing party that backed Oğan, however dissociated himself from the decision, calling it “a personal political choice” of the former academic, who does not represent the views of his own party.

