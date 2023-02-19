The mother of the candidate from Zvezda Grand made shocking allegations against the singer Snežana Đurišić, who was the young man’s mentor.

Source: YouTube/Zvezde Granda

The third round of the popular competition is underway Stars of Grandwhich brought with it a big scandal with claims that Snežana Đurišić is allegedly asked for money from the mother of one candidate. Behind these words stands Nata Vukadinović, mother of Dušan Vukadinović (23), who contacted the newsroom Ringing.

Dušan Vukadinović was eliminated from further competition on Saturday, February 15, a his mentor was Snežana Đuričić. After that, the mother put all the blame on Snežana and made serious accusations and allegations against the singer. On the other hand, Snezana claims that there is no truth in that.

“I experienced Golgotha. Snežana Đurišić asked for money so that my son could pass to the next round of Zvezda Grand. If my children are not doing well, I will not defend them, but knowing that my child is nice, cultured, well-mannered, I told him to listen to Mrs. To Snežana, who hurt me the most. When the second round was over, she said to him: ‘Dušan, this is now free for you,’ you know, like, she’s giving him a freebie. He told us that when he came home, but we parents are not like that understood. He passed that round and for the third round she outlined what he was going to sing. However, before the show he was upset, I could see that something was wrong. When we met, Snežana started screaming at me,” claims Dušan’s mother, which states that the singer asked for money.

Source: YouTube/Zvezde Granda

“She didn’t ask directly, but indirectly. She told him that she doesn’t work for nothing. She didn’t want to give me a hand in the support room. She was bullying me. I asked her if my son did something wrong and if something was wrong with her said. Then she told me that Dušan would not go on, that the competition was over for him. She got in my face and said that she doesn’t work for nothing and that I should pay her. I was taken aback, I was petrified. I didn’t let her money and my son didn’t pass any further. Afterwards she told Dušan to run away and I didn’t know what was happening. I didn’t give her money and naturally he didn’t pass. She said my son didn’t listen to her,” claims the mother, who, when asked why she didn’t report the case to Saša Popović, she replied: “I didn’t know how to react. I was paralyzed. I was afraid that I would harm my son. Such aggressiveness, what kind of behavior is that? I believe in God and I will swear to everything that she is my Snow White asked for money. She didn’t speak loudly while asking me for money.”

Snežana Đurišić, a longtime member of the Zvezda Grand jury, also responded to this story.

“I do my job very responsibly and spend my time helping young people, because I am educated and proven as an artist. I absolutely will not comment on anyone’s statements on this topic, because they are ridiculous and a bit disgusting. You can get all the information on this topic from the director Saša Popović, who is knowledgeable about everything that we as mentors do with candidates. Also, only Saša makes the decision about who goes to the barrage. He was eliminated in the play-off by the decision of Saša Popović“, said the singer.

