The punk rock band The Capaces He has just released his new feature, “All That Is” (Rebel Sound Music, 23), an album in which they maintain the coordinates of the style that they have developed from album to album. They will now rotate within the 20th anniversary of the In-Somni festival.

Now the time has come to hit the road and the band has begun shaping a new tour of Catalonia. In this part of the tour, The Capaces will present their new work, “All That Is”in the four Catalan provinces, beginning with Barcelona, ​​by the hand of In-Somni.

The tour will therefore go through Barcelona (March 24, Sala Wolf; with belt club as guests), Tarragona (March 31, Mojo Club; with The Fox 196, The Jodes y guest DJ’s), Lleida (April 15, La Boite; together with a group to be confirmed) and Girona (April 21, La Nau de Banyoles; con The Braves, Sonic Beast y dystopian as guest artists).

You can buy tickets at www.in-somni-info.