The Capaces presentan “All That Is” en Bilbao

The Capaces have recently released their new feature, “All That Is” (Rebel Sound Music, 23), the eighth of his career. A record in which they maintain the coordinates of the style that they have developed from record to record. To their characteristic sound they incorporate flashes of bands like The Stooges, MC5, The Sonics, The Rolling Stones, New Bomb Turks, The Bellrays, The Misfits…

After touring Catalonia between March and April, with stops in Barcelona, ​​Lleida, Tarragona and Girona, they will pass through Nave 9 in Bilbao tomorrow, Friday (next to Aukera Okerra – 8:00 p.m., €12), before doing so in Madrid and Castelló this same weekend of week.

The emblematic band continues at the foot of the canyon with its personal mix of punk, r’n’r and early hardcore, after more than 20 years and 1000 concerts. Led by the explosive Hammer, the Barcelona combo always turns venues upside down with their captivating 60’s Rock & Roll, garage, proto-punk, soul and western sound.

