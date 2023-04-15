Constitutional Council approves essential rules: pension age increased to 64 years

(LaPresse) Anger, tension and clashes a Paris after the definitive go-ahead for the reform of pensions wanted by President Emmanuel Macron. Protesters set fire to several bicycles, but firefighters managed to put out the small blaze. The Constitutional Council approved the essential provisions of the reformincluding raising the retirement age from 62 y 64 years old. Rejected the request for a referendum. The head of the Elysium should promulgate the law within 48 hours. Unions and Macron’s political opponents have vowed they will continue to pressure the government to withdraw the bill. Activists have threatened fresh protest actions. (LaPresse)