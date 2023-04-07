After the fears and the big scare, it’s the moment of cautious optimism. At least of hope. It’s too early to breathe a sigh of relief, but The conditions by Silvio Berlusconi hospitalized since the day before yesterday in intensive care at San Raffaele I’m slightly improving. The diagnosis of chronic leukemia, discovered over a year ago, it is not uncommon given the 86 years of age. The former premier is now under chemotherapy. The fight is against skyrocketing white blood cells: the attempt to bring them down is entrusted to a tablet, which does not involve annoying effects, even psychologically, such as hair loss and nausea. THE severe back pain that have afflicted the leader of Forza Italia in recent times are one of the consequences of the disease.

The four-day hospitalization from 27 to 30 March should also be included in this context. And related to leukemia are above all the risks of inflammatory processes that serious blood pathology can trigger a cascade. Pneumonia is one of them: hence the antibiotic treatment which will soon give the first effects. The other issue that made us worry is renal failure, which now appears under control. In those who know well the state of health of the premier there is the desire to believe that this time too the founder of Fininvest and Mediaset will prove its ability to react, as has already happened in the past. But at the same time there is the awareness that we must not fall into excesses of optimism. Caution, is the word that those closest to him repeat. Leukemia, even if in a chronic form, makes Berlusconi like other patients an immunocompromised person: in these conditions, any minimal complication can change the clinical picture from one moment to the next. The improvement of his conditions is, however, defined encouraging.

Silvio Berlusconi remains in intensive care: It is currently impossible to predict how long he will have to stay there. It is in pavilion Q, floor – 1, in a box isolated from the passage of the relatives of the other patients. At the side of the trusted doctor Alberto Zangrillohead of Anesthesia and Intensive Care, has also come out since yesterday Fabio CiceriHead of Hematology, Bone Marrow Transplantation and Oncohematology. In recent weeks, the former premier has undergone a Pet and marrow sampling, the typical tests to arrive at the diagnosis of leukemia. Yesterday the alarm went off several times: Berlusconi’s life appears hanging by a thread. The movements of the children are under observation: on the first day of hospitalization, the day before yesterday 5 April, their timely arrivalone after another, to find dad is the first sign that this time it’s not about the routine checks to which Berlusconi’s health reports have accustomed us. And yesterday their comings and goings were interpreted on several occasions as evidence of a worsening of the conditions of the leader of Forza Italia. Assumptions denied by reality: even late in the evening the conditions of the former prime minister they are not called dramatic.