The Casanovas, review of their album Backseat Rhythms (2023)

When the heat was at its worst, a breath of fresh air came to us in the form of a genuinely Australian rock album. And one of the fittest bands in those parts, as they demonstrated with their visits to our stages last year and the year before, was releasing a new album. Is about The Casanovas and the departure date of thise “Backseat Rhythms” It was, in a totally anti-commercial way, on August 25. So some have also been able to enjoy the album to cope with the unpleasant and difficult return to work. Because with this album you can’t do anything other than enjoy. With “Reptilian Overlord” (20) We already had a great time and now we have done the same thing again from the moment the disc fell into our player.

The Melbourne trio introduces their new drummer, Brett Wolfenden, and repeats the rest of the lineup with Damo Campbell on bass and Tommy Boyce, true alma mater of the project, leading the pack. For this fifth album of their career, they have also had a true mixing axe, like Ron Nevison, engineer of the same “Quadrophenia” of The Who and who has also worked with Led Zeppelin, UFO and Thin Lizzy. So if something sounded bad it would be because the songs didn’t measure up, which obviously doesn’t happen.

Their mix of hard rock and classic rock neither fails nor is wasted, and with it as their flag they once again need less than forty minutes to get us going. It is true that a slight lifting of the accelerator foot is detected compared to its predecessor, but that also makes the songs seem more worked, more thought out. Maturity? We highly doubt it. At this stage The Casanovas They neither want nor will they mature. They were born with rock and roll flowing through their veins and their destiny seems to be to evangelize non-believers. With albums like this and songs like “Herr Kiss” or “Bad Girl” they won’t have problems.