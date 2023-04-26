The case breaks out, Lucas Hernandez’s wife alla Buccino: “Enough, I’ll give it to you”

The Bayern Munich full-back’s wife on Instagram accused the two of carrying on a relationship and the case broke out

What is happening on social media in these hours is sensational. The protagonists are Lucas Hernandez, his wife Amelia de la Osa Lorente and… Cristina Buccino. The case was triggered by the wife of the French defender of Bayern Munich with a story on Instagram where she attacks her husband (now ex?) And the Italian showgirl, guilty of being the lover of the French.

“Now you can stop double-crossing, Lucas Hernandez. I’ll give it to you, Cristina Buccino. Don’t forget that you have TWO children that you don’t come to see”. The harsh accusation of the Spaniard, made public right on her Instagram profile that comes on the day when Lucas Hernandez was in Milan to attend her brother Theo’s match at the San Siro against Lecce .

A strong accusation that he received no response from either Buccino or the footballer, with whom relations have not always been idyllic. The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2017, while both were in a restraining order after a fight that resulted in mutual allegations of domestic violence.

Evidently, however, the relationship has worn out to such an extent as to bring Lucas Hernandez’s wife to publish everything on social media, now certain of the Frenchman’s betrayal. We remember that Buccino in the past has also been compared to another footballer, namely Cristiano Ronaldo even if we are talking about almost seven years ago now. See also Manchin calls for gun control over Texas shootings and refuses to change Senate filibuster rules | Texas shootings | U.S. Senate | gun control

April 26, 2023 (change April 26, 2023 | 3:14 pm)

