World

The case of the 100,000 macaques for sale to China worries environmentalists

Sri Lanka is considering selling 100,000 monkeys to a Chinese private company. These would be toque macaques, present only on the island in the Indian Ocean, which would be destined for zoos in China. The Minister of Transport Bandula Gunawardana he explained, in statements reported by Reutersthat the government set up a commission to evaluate the company’s offer, which however was never named.

