The cast of the first season of Drag Race Brasil – MONDO MODA

MTV, Paramount+ and World of Wonder have just announced the cast of the first season of DRAG RACE BRASIL. The highly anticipated competition will debut on August 30th on Paramount+, and at 9 pm on MTV, in Brazil and the rest of Latin America, and on WOW Presents Plus, in the rest of the world, excluding Brazil.

Drag Race Brasil 2023 @ disclosure

The series will be available on Paramount+ in the US at a later date.

In DRAG RACE BRASIL, twelve competitors are looking to take home the crown, become Brazil’s next drag superstar and win big cash prizes.

Presented by Grag Queen, the program will feature Dudu Bertholini and Bruna Braga on the panel of fixed judges.

The cast that will walk the drag runway, hoping to capture the crown, is composed of:

@aquarelaz | Belo Horizonte – MG – Aquarela is a drag queen from Minas Gerais who seeks to deliver versatility in her setups and performances. Due to her exaggerated look, she calls herself a “gourmet clown”, a trait that is clearly visible in her makeup and unpredictable personality.

@betinapolaroid | Rio de Janeiro – RJ – Flash, pose, close! Betina Polaroid is the photographer who left behind the cameras to throw herself on stage and on screen as a drag queen, edited with vintage filters and rock star prints.

@dallas. devil | Campinas – SP – Dallas is a pop DJ that teleports any dance floor to the future. This multi-artist defends progressive social values ​​and believes in entertainment as a platform for revolution.

@diva. more | Jaquirana Serra Gaúcha – RS – Diva More is beauty, fashion and lots of clowning! She lives the fantasy and is the queen of the green background.

@hellenamalditta | São Gonçalo – RJ – Hellena is a versatile queen with a lot of cards up her sleeve, with an acid sense of humor and a unique elegance that transits between beauty and monstrosity. Damn? It’s just in name, or when you need it!

@melusinesparkle | São José do Rio Preto – SP – Melusine Sparkle is a drag artist who explores art in a playful and unique way, transporting everyone who watches her to the fantasy world in which she lives.

@miranda_lebrao | Rio de Janeiro – RJ – Visual artist from Rio de Janeiro, with faith in debauchery, drama and the infinite capacity of transformism.

@uiuinaza | Monte Santo de Minas – MG – Naza is a combination of authenticity, daring and, of course, a touch of debauchery. A fun girl, full of enthusiasm, but when the conversation is serious, there’s no frills here. And, you can turn on the turbo mode, because whoever comes slowly will be left behind.

@organzza | Rio de Janeiro – RJ – Drag, performer and visual artist, mixing Afrofuturism with Carnival. Organzza is the combination of all the artistic expressions of a queer child who today plays at making art.

@ruby. ocean | Brasília – DF – Rubi is a Drag Queen passionate about fashion and the world of sewing. Her experiences in the artistic scene of the Brazilian cerrado reverberate in an authentic expression full of meaning!

@shannonskarllet | Rio de Janeiro – RJ – A visual artist who mixes beauty, swing and a lot of passion. Make no mistake, the babe has what it takes to win you over.

@tristansoledade | Belém – Pará – Daughter of the darkness of the north, Tristan Soledade is part of the Themônias Artistic Movement and uses drag art to expose the insurgencies of the LGBTQIAPN+ community in the north of the country.

