The Cat Empire, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

The ninth album of The Cat Empire, “Where The Angels Fall” (Self-published, 23), is overflowing, and it is not only because of the sonic exploration of new territories, thanks to the new formation led by Felix Riebl, but also because of the themes that are addressed.

The new album by the Australians brings together an immense palette of feelings that fits perfectly with cuts of rock, pop, Latin jazz, batucada rhythms and pop.

“Every bold creative decision has the potential to fail”, says Felix Riebl from the other side of the world, via video call. It took us two minutes to have a potential headline, because both Riebl and the Australian band are known for their honesty and dedication. “In twenty years of career, I would tell you that it is my favorite album in terms of recording. Not only has it been made at a very particular moment in time, but it is very ambitious because we had forty musicians from all over the world and styles: flamenco, symphonic strings, batucada, Cuban brass… We wanted each song to have its own entity. So we filled the studio with live musicians and it flowed and it was a celebratory and overflowing experience.”says Riebl.

The initial response answers the question of whether this sonic amalgam can dilute a brand as consolidated as that of The Cat Empire. “It could have been, because we changed the formation after twenty years. New personalities, new musicians have entered… Is it still the authentic soul of the group? Because it has always been a difficult group to define. So the important thing was that each one was true to himself.”points out the Australian.

“With a lot of nerves we presented new faces, new songs… And the response was overwhelming”

I spoke at the beginning of a very specific moment in which the “Where The Angels Fall”; a moment full of personal grief not only due to the separation of those who had been his companions for two decades, but also due to the traumatic death of his younger brother due to a brain tumor. “Adversity shines”, assures the singer and adds: “The complexity of all those emotions we feel and being able to write them, laugh, scream, sing… That floods everything. Music is wonderful because it can handle the complexity of humanity, which is beautiful and changing. And this album is about this.”. An album that starts with “Thunder Rumbles”, one of those songs that makes the blood boil half a degree more, with its Afro-Latin percussion and a display of winds and flavor that could well have been conceived in the streets of the Malecón. Fourteen songs that include potential themes for summer beer advertisements, in the vein of Crystal Fighters or Portugal The Man, such as “Boom Boom”; more “commercial” Latin pop (“Deeper” or “Owl”) or mid-tempo like “Rock’n’Roll”. There is also room for songs as delicate as “Be With You Again”, dedicated to Max, Felix Riebl’s brother, where even such hard and intense lyrics bring with them airs of optimism.

“Where The Angels Fall” It is also an exercise in openness, in brutal honesty, as Calamaro would say. There aren’t enough trumpets or congas to hide behind. “When you look at lyrics like ‘Be With You Again’ they are very sad and adding music didn’t feel right, because they weren’t celebratory, so we added Brazilian percussion, then religious chords but in a major key and everything changed!” confesses the musician. The blood that pumps this colorful album is born from the acceptance that even pain and joy are compatible. “And we are lucky because music is the perfect vehicle to express it.”

The Cat Empire They have been making songs for twenty years and making us dance for as many. How has the reception of this new work been? “Fantastic! And it was all very uncertain because in the end, people are used to seeing the same formation all this time. So with a lot of nerves we presented new faces, new songs… And the response was overwhelming,” the Australian on the other side of the camera says excitedly. After a brief tour and a visit to Spain, they are presenting the album in the land Down Under, where the songs have already become “hymns, like the classics.” Classics like “Hello,” from his debut album, written when Riebl was just a teenager. “Hello, hello, eh?”, He laughs when he remembers it and continues: “That song has a nostalgic vibe; It was another time. But it’s very powerful to see people cry with that song, but then give it their all with other songs. It doesn’t have to be one thing or the other, but what I like most is that you can feel everything and so much and the band accompanies the audience in those dynamics. And being able to evoke all those feelings in a single night makes me feel alive.”

“Where The Angels Fall” It already has a life of its own, so the (in)avoidable question is: What now? “I love the live performance of the album and I think it can be a safe bet for summer festivals, so we hope to be able to return to Spain soon. Plus, we’re writing music like crazy; before the shows, during, on the bus, in the dressing room…! And one of the things I like the most about this whole new concept is that we have experimented a lot with flamenco and the Latin Cuban vibe and I don’t rule out that a new album will come out of it, because we are starting to have a string of songs that blow us away.” .