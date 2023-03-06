Considering that The Cat Empire are on tour this week in our country and that their latest album by the band is “The Cat Empire (Live From Melbourne, December 2021) [Original Line-Up Final Tour]”, we have asked them about some of their favorite albums, paying special attention to some live ones.

Ollie McGill (keyboardist and backing vocalist) picks these:

Miles Davis – “Live At The Plugged Nickel 1965” (1995)

When I was about fourteen years old, my father took me to a record store and bought me five records. They are the most important I have ever owned. Those were days before Spotify when you couldn’t listen to the music you wanted at the moment. You had to buy a record and appreciate the music on that album by listening to it in its entirety over and over again. One of those records that my father bought me was this one. The band that played on it was The Miles Davis Quintet with Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter, Ron Carter and Tony Williams. And I will tell you that I think it is the best band of all time. They played with total freedom and each recording of each song is totally different from the rest. And this live album captures that freedom in all its glory.

Herbie Hancock – “Flood” (1975)

It is the live recording of many of the musicians that appeared on Herbie Hancock’s “Thrust” album and was recorded in concert in Japan. I grew up listening to the Headhunters, having discovered Hancock on the record I mentioned earlier. I had heard that Herbie would go to parties and play recordings of one of his previous projects, the Mwandishi Band, and that people would not dance to the music as he would have liked (the music was really wild and I love those records). . As a result, he formed the Headhunters. The first recording I heard of them was the famous jazz funk piece “Chameleon” and the groove caught me instantly. In those days I myself was playing in jazz funk bands and the sound of the Rhodes piano, the heavy groove of the drums or the use of synthesizers were a great inspiration for me. I often use an electric keyboard sound in The Cat Empire that is directly attributable to Herbie. “Flood” shows the Headhunters in full flight. Once again, a lot of freedom and energy.

Brad Mehldau – “The Art Of The Trio. Vol. 2: Live At The Village Vanguard” (1998)

Recorded at the Village Vanguard in Greenwich Village in New York, this is possibly the most technically accomplished and inspiring piano performance I’ve ever heard. And Mehldau has nailed the title to this series of recordings, because it’s not just about three incredible musicians apart, but like all great groups, the sum is greater than its parts. There’s a chemistry that shines throughout the entire record. Jorge Rossy’s drumming is out there in the stratosphere while Larry Granadier provides a foundation, keeping the music from navigating to another quadrant of space entirely. All in all, this is the best example of a piano trio I know of.

Felix Riebl (singer-songwriter) chooses these:

Dr. John Gris Gris (1968)

This 1968 record is one of the swampiest, most mysterious, coolest albums I’ve ever heard. Well, you’re listening to it and you can’t quite make out what exactly is making those sounds, but the mix is ​​like a bubbling witches’ potion of beautiful and dangerous music. Dr. John is an incredible ambassador of the New Orleans sound, a virtuoso instrumentalist and language innovator. He writes half crazy lyrics, but brilliant. When I lived briefly in New Orleans I heard stories from other musicians about how common it was to be locked up in the police station, but let out on a Friday night to play a show at a club across the street. I guess he would finish his set and then go back to his cell. You listen to albums for different moods and this is my favorite for drinking beer and cooking.

Ernest Ranglin – “In Search Of The Lost Riddim” (1998)

This album by the Jamaican jazz guitarist greatly influenced Ollie and me when we were teenagers. We listened to it a lot when I stayed at his family’s house on weekends. It highlights a moment in Ernest’s career when he looked back to learn about his roots in Senegal. The interpretation and the vocal parts of all the musicians are magical. The album floats, but each song has hard, beautiful melodic parts. We loved it so much that one of the first versions we did was “Ala Wallee”. We loved that bass line and that melody. It’s a great album for traveling and conveys a very fresh sense of joy.

Ruben Gonzalez – “Introducing” (1997)

Once upon a time when we were around sixteen years old, when the Afro-Cuban All Stars and Buena Vista Social Club hit hard and we fell in love with Cuban music. Growing up in suburban Melbourne, the sound – the rhythms, the tones of the horns, the ensemble vocal harmonies and the purity of the melodies – plunged us into an exciting new world. Now it comes full circle because we are playing with Havana-born trumpeter Lázaro Ernesto Numa Pompa in the band, and he is teaching us a lot about that music as we record and play together. We listened to this record by pianist Ruben Gonzalez non-stop and I think it had a big influence on Ollie’s sound and piano style. For me it sums up the best of Cuban music, which has that amazing way of uniting simplicity and virtuosity in the same piece. The improvised parts on this record are so clear and lucid that they seem to have been composed. And as a musician that’s very exciting.