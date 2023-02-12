Loading player

A Catholic bishop in Nicaragua on Friday was convicted to 26 years and four months in prison for a series of charges, including high treason and spreading false news. The bishop is called Rolando Álvarez and has been in prison since last August: he was arrested together with four other priests, two seminarians and a cameraman during a protest organized in the headquarters of his diocese in Matagalpa, in the center of the country, to oppose the closure of a number of Catholic media outlets. His story is so far the most serious repercussion of the bad relationship between the Catholic Church and the regime of President Daniel Ortega in the small Central American country.

Ortega is 75 years old and is the historic leader of the Sandinista Liberation Front, the socialist organization that was the protagonist of the last armed revolution in Latin America which in 1979 put an end to the dictatorship of Anastasio Somoza. He was elected president of Nicaragua in 1985, ruling it until 1990. After losing the elections that year and the following two, he was re-elected in 2006 and has held the office of president since January 2007, in an increasingly authoritarian manner.

Before regaining power, he had also tried to get closer to the Catholic Church politically: in 2005 he married his partner, the current vice president Rosario Murillo, in a religious ceremony, and the following year he supported a law that banned abortion in Nicaragua in all circumstances, well seen by the Church. After returning as president, however, he reversed this trend, antagonizing not only the Church but also a large part of the population.

The situation has especially worsened since 2018, when there were large violent protests against Ortega’s policies, during which around 300 people were killed. At that time the parish priests opened the doors of the churches to the demonstrators chased by the police and the Nicaraguan Bishops’ Conference, the body that brings together the country’s bishops, proposed itself as a mediator between the demonstrators and the regime. Subsequently, however, she abandoned this attempt, accusing the government of bad faith, which for its part harshly repressed the protests by imprisoning many dissidents and closing more than three thousand NGOs and more than 50 newspapers.

Since then Ortega has accused the Church of undermining his power and over time has expelled religious and missionary orders from Nicaragua and shut down Catholic radio and television stations. Both Ortega and Murillo have repeatedly accused the bishops of being “terrorists”, and the police monitor religious processions and organize patrols outside churches. Last March, Vatican ambassador Waldemar Sommertag was expelled from the country and in September Ortega called the Church a “perfect dictatorship” given that the pope is not elected by the faithful.

Despite the repression, the clergy still tried to support the families of political prisoners and criticize the regime’s repression.

Álvarez, who is 56, was expected to be among more than 200 political prisoners who were released on Thursday and then flown to the United States thanks to an agreement with the American authorities. However, the bishop refused to go into exile: in the past, before his arrest, he had already refused to leave the country to escape possible incarceration. The other men who had been arrested together with him were all freed and boarded the flight to Washington.

Álvarez’s trial was scheduled to take place at the end of March, but after his refusal to leave for the United States was brought forward, it is not clear why. In addition to the prison sentence, Álvarez was also stripped of his Nicaraguan citizenship. Silvio José Báez, another Nicaraguan bishop who currently lives in Miami, in the United States, commented on the process by writing on Twitter that “the hatred of the dictatorship” against Álvarez is “irrational and out of control”.

Irrational and unbridled hatred of the Nicaraguan dictatorship against Bishop Rolando Alvarez. They are vengeful against him. They have not withstood his moral height and his prophetic coherence. Rolando will be free, God will not abandon him. They sink every day in his fear and his evil. pic.twitter.com/OKHgstDoef — Silvio José Báez (@silviojbaez) February 11, 2023

On Sunday Pope Francis, who in recent years has been quite reticent about the situation in Nicaragua, he asked to the Catholic faithful to pray for Álvarez.