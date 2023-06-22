Home » The Cayenne collection by Le Creuset – MONDO MODA
by admin
Pioneer French brand in uniting color, design and quality in pans and kitchen utensils, The Cruciblepresents the Cayenne collection, a mix of shades between orange and red.

Le Creuset Cayenne Collection @ disclosure

The collection reflects in classic design all products from stove to table. Cayenne is a jewel that transforms environments into a unique and elegant space. Spicy, the new color exudes confidence and personality, a warm, earthy tone that brings every dish and kitchen to life.

Le Creuset Cayenne Collection @ disclosure

The pieces are crafted in enameled iron and can be taken to the oven, refrigerator and freezer.

