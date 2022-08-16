[The Epoch Times, August 16, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Chang Huairen, Taiwan, Taipei reported) The Taiwan Affairs Office of the Communist Party of China will send Ambassador Xiao Meiqin to the United States, Secretary General of the National Security Council Gu Lixiong, Vice President of the Legislative Yuan Cai Qichang, and the Democratic Progressive Party Group on the 16th. General summons Ke Jianming, DPP deputy secretary-general Lin Feifan, Times Power Party chairman Chen Jiaohua, legislator Wang Dingyu and others were listed as “Taiwan independence diehards”. Most of the people listed on the list think that this is a medal, and they will not compromise because of the CCP.

Cai Qichang said that if he speaks out for Taiwan and does what the people have given him to do, he must be intimidated and threatened by the CCP, and he will never compromise. Whether in the Legislative Yuan or Taichung City, he will stand firm and defend and protect our country and our city with all his might. Ke Jianming said that the enemy’s attack is the medal on his body, and the others do not need to respond.

Lin Feifan said that every friend who sent a message to him, whether it was an envoy in Taiwan, a foreign media circle, or a friend of a think tank, would immediately say congratulations. In this day and age, being sanctioned by authoritarian regimes should be a medal of honor for members of the free world.

Chen Jiaohua said that in the face of the CCP’s continuous military exercises against Taiwan, the unilateral release of a white paper against Taiwan, and various United Front propaganda campaigns, “We should stand up and firmly defend Taiwan’s sovereignty.” Taiwan is a sovereign and independent country. As a Taiwanese, my heart to defend Taiwan’s democracy and freedom will not change.

Wang Dingyu said that the CCP’s sanctions have been in place for a long time, and they are not new. They are probably just venting their emotions, and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council “prohibits him and his family from entering the mainland and the Hong Kong and Macau Special Administrative Regions”, which shows that Taiwan is not within the territory of China. Sanctions also indirectly helped them upgrade to the Pelosi rank, which was an honor.

