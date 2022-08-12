[NTD, Beijing time, August 12, 2022]The CCP’s threat to Taiwan has attracted global attention. Xiao Meiqin, the representative of the Republic of China in the United States, told the American media that Taiwanese will not be intimidated by the CCP.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan last week to demonstrate U.S. support for Taiwan. The CCP subsequently conducted live-fire military exercises around Taiwan for several days, and even released the so-called white paper on reunification with Taiwan on the 10th, raising the tension in the Taiwan Strait and attracting foreign media attention.

And Xiao Meiqin, the representative of the Republic of China in the United States, one of the promoters of Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, has recently accepted a large number of invitations from mainstream American media to comment. She said the CCP’s current strategy is to force Taiwan to accept their political conditions through intimidation and threats.

Xiao Meiqin, Representative of the Republic of China to the United States (2022.08.10): “These (political) conditions, as they are written in this white paper, are the strategies they use in Hong Kong, which is one country, two systems. Unfortunately, we have Seeing the tragic rollback of fundamental rights in Hong Kong, with the denial of freedom of speech, association and the press, is not what the people of Taiwan want. We will not sacrifice our hard-earned democratic rights to intimidation or coercion.”

In response to Jing Quan’s claim last week that it was the United States and Taiwan who provoked the first and drew a line on the Taiwan issue again, Xiao Meiqin said that Taiwan would not be provoked by the CCP successfully.

Xiao Meiqin (2022.08.10): “We will not follow up on the CCP’s arrogant and provocative behavior. We just want to continue to live our lives, we want to continue to breathe the air of freedom, and we want to be in touch with the world.”

In addition, regarding the “Taiwan Policy Act” that is about to be considered in the Senate recently, Xiao Meiqin thanked the US Congress for its bipartisan support for Taiwan for decades, and pointed out that the CCP’s bellicose and provocative behavior has instead prompted people to pay more attention and cooperate with Taiwan respond to these threats. Xiao Meiqin hopes that these legislative initiatives will provide Taiwan with more effective tools to jointly fight aggression and maintain peace in the interests of all.

