Home World The CCP issued a white paper against Taiwan, Xiao Meiqin: Taiwanese will not be intimidated | CCP threatens Taiwan | NTDTV Online
World

The CCP issued a white paper against Taiwan, Xiao Meiqin: Taiwanese will not be intimidated | CCP threatens Taiwan | NTDTV Online

by admin
The CCP issued a white paper against Taiwan, Xiao Meiqin: Taiwanese will not be intimidated | CCP threatens Taiwan | NTDTV Online

Beijing time:2022-08-12 02:41

[NTD, Beijing time, August 12, 2022]The CCP’s threat to Taiwan has attracted global attention. Xiao Meiqin, the representative of the Republic of China in the United States, told the American media that Taiwanese will not be intimidated by the CCP.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan last week to demonstrate U.S. support for Taiwan. The CCP subsequently conducted live-fire military exercises around Taiwan for several days, and even released the so-called white paper on reunification with Taiwan on the 10th, raising the tension in the Taiwan Strait and attracting foreign media attention.

And Xiao Meiqin, the representative of the Republic of China in the United States, one of the promoters of Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, has recently accepted a large number of invitations from mainstream American media to comment. She said the CCP’s current strategy is to force Taiwan to accept their political conditions through intimidation and threats.

Xiao Meiqin, Representative of the Republic of China to the United States (2022.08.10): “These (political) conditions, as they are written in this white paper, are the strategies they use in Hong Kong, which is one country, two systems. Unfortunately, we have Seeing the tragic rollback of fundamental rights in Hong Kong, with the denial of freedom of speech, association and the press, is not what the people of Taiwan want. We will not sacrifice our hard-earned democratic rights to intimidation or coercion.”

In response to Jing Quan’s claim last week that it was the United States and Taiwan who provoked the first and drew a line on the Taiwan issue again, Xiao Meiqin said that Taiwan would not be provoked by the CCP successfully.

See also  Diary from Kiev. Dear Italians, sorry if I tell you a little about Chernobyl today

Xiao Meiqin (2022.08.10): “We will not follow up on the CCP’s arrogant and provocative behavior. We just want to continue to live our lives, we want to continue to breathe the air of freedom, and we want to be in touch with the world.”

In addition, regarding the “Taiwan Policy Act” that is about to be considered in the Senate recently, Xiao Meiqin thanked the US Congress for its bipartisan support for Taiwan for decades, and pointed out that the CCP’s bellicose and provocative behavior has instead prompted people to pay more attention and cooperate with Taiwan respond to these threats. Xiao Meiqin hopes that these legislative initiatives will provide Taiwan with more effective tools to jointly fight aggression and maintain peace in the interests of all.

New Tang Dynasty Asia Pacific TV’s comprehensive report by Li Yihong

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/08/11/a103500110.html

You may also like

Hainan, empty beaches and 32,000 tourists blocked: the...

Deepen media cooperation and promote people-to-people bonds_ Securities...

Ukraine latest news. Moscow: Biden and Zelensky responsible...

The FBI at Trump’s residence was looking for...

Taiwan war games don’t stop civilian planes

Samsung, heir Lee Jae-yong pardoned for financial crimes

In Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, the FBI was...

In less than a month, 5 million people...

Caltech’s new project COMAP will unravel the hidden...

South Korea torrential rain has killed 13 people,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy