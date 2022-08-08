[The Epoch Times, August 7, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Li Jing reported) The “Taiwan Locking” military exercise carried out by the CCP military ended in haste after only three hours, causing the CCP Mao Zuo and angry youth to complain. Subsequently, the CCP military announced the military exercise again and published a “military exercise photo” to show that Taiwan is “at your fingertips”, but this photo was accused of being a fake P-picture.

The official WeChat account of the Eastern Theater Command of the Communist Party of China announced that on August 6, the Eastern Theater Command will continue to conduct practical joint exercises in the sea and airspaces of the northern, southwestern and eastern Taiwan Island. After the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, the Chinese military announced that it will conduct military training operations from 12:00 on August 4 to 12:00 on August 7. The Chinese Communist Party’s official media said that the six sea and airspace synchronous military exercises were “like a sea and air lock on Taiwan for three days.”

However, after about three hours of the “Lock Taiwan” military exercise, the Chinese military announced that “the entire live-fire training mission has been successfully completed.” The hasty conclusion of the military exercise made the CCP Mao Zuo and angry youth complain one after another, and even a little pink broke down and said, “I want to quit the party.”

Dangmei’s “Taiwan Locking Military Exercise” was accused of falsifying P pictures

On August 5, the Eastern Theater Command of the Communist Party of China announced that it would continue to conduct joint exercises in the sea and airspaces of the northern, southwestern and eastern Taiwanese.

On the same day, a CCTV report quoted Hou Hong, a pilot of a brigade of the Air Force in the Eastern Theater Command, as saying, “Today, my comrades and I were ordered to carry out the task of approaching and deterring pressure.

In addition, the CCP’s “Liberation Army Daily” released several photos of the military exercise on the 5th. For one of the photos, the Military Daily explained: “On August 5th, the navy of the Eastern Theater Command continued to carry out actual combat training in the waters around Taiwan Island. This is a The officers and soldiers of a certain ship are looking out and observing.”

According to this military exercise photo, a CCP soldier is using a telescope to observe the Jiyang-class frigate (FFG-935) that is tasked with patrolling the northeastern to eastern waters of Taiwan. It is suspected to be the eastern coast of Taiwan and the Hualien Power Plant in the distance. chimney.

The military exercise photo published by the CCP Military Daily was reprinted and reported by CCTV, Xinhua News Agency, People’s Daily and other party media. A Chinese military expert said, “It is unprecedented for the PLA surface ships to be so close to Taiwan’s coastline.”

However, the picture published by the CCP Military Daily was quickly falsified by many parties.

Many netizens questioned that the CCP’s military surveillance of Taiwan’s warships is focused on the stern of the ship; soldiers are on a warship, but the railings next to it are close to sea level. Some photography professional netizens pointed out that the proportion of the soldier’s upper body is very strange, the head and hands are zoomed and out of focus.

Some netizens also used professional software to compare the “military exercise photos” of the CCP’s military newspaper with the photos of the captain of the American Aegis destroyer “Mustin” “surveilling the Liaoning ship with his feet raised”, and found that the photos taken by the US military did not contain P pictures. There are traces of P pictures in many places in the “military exercise photos” published by the CCP Military News.

In addition, a whale-watching boat operator in Hualien, Taiwan also pointed out that the “military exercise photos” of the CCP’s military newspaper were suspected of forging P-pictures.

“Doroman Whale Watching” posted on Facebook that no Chinese warships were seen at sea, “In the busy summer, the captains go out to sea every day from morning to night, from the fishery radio station to the information exchange between the fishermen, whale watching. The route ranges from Chongde in the north to the Coastal Mountains in the south, if there is any movement at sea, let alone warships, maybe even the frigate birds will know each other!”

The CCP’s military exercises are shrunk to the mainland side, and the U.S. military is monitoring the sea off Taitung

According to the information released by the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of China, the military exercises in the Eastern Theater Command of the Communist Party of China on August 5 and 6 were limited to the waters on the mainland side of the Taiwan Strait, and did not appear in the Hualien waters in eastern Taiwan.

On August 6, the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of China issued a press release stating that many batches of Chinese aircraft and ships were detected in the morning, operating around the Taiwan Strait, and some of them crossed the middle line of the strait. The national army broadcast the warning at the first time, and used air reconnaissance patrol forces, naval ships, and shore-based missiles to adapt to the situation.

The Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of China issued a press release on August 5, stating that the Chinese military aircraft (68 sorties) and warships (13 sorties) continued to conduct frequent activities around the Taiwan Strait, and some of them crossed the middle line of the strait, seriously damaging the current situation in the Taiwan Strait.

The Ministry of National Defense pointed out that the national army uses the joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance system to closely monitor the situation of the enemy. In addition to broadcasting the expulsion at the first time, it also uses air reconnaissance patrol forces, naval ships, and shore-based missile systems to respond appropriately. The Ministry of National Defense condemned the Chinese military’s deliberate overstepping of the central line of the strait and intrusion into the sea and airspace surrounding Taiwan.

In addition, the U.S. Navy said the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan was on a mission in the Philippine Sea in the western Pacific as planned. The USS Ronald Reagan’s cruising range also includes waters southeast of Taiwan. A U.S. Navy official told Reuters the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli, which deploys F-35B fighter jets, is also operating in the waters east of Taiwan.

White House Security Council spokesman John Kirby said at a regular White House press conference on the 4th that Secretary of Defense Austin instructed that the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier strike group remained on duty in the general area to monitor the situation. Austin also said that the US military will cross the Taiwan Strait in the near future.

Responsible editor: Sun Yun#